DSC Recognizes Outstanding Humanitarian Efforts of Council of Western, KY

About

The Disaster Services Corporation (DSC) is a Catholic lay organization associated with the National Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVDP) that assists people experiencing situational poverty caused by natural and man-made disasters. Led by CEO Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, DSC focuses on long-term case management for affected individuals once initial response agencies have left. DSC's mission is to promote systemic change through personalized support services. Key functions of DSC include deploying Regional Rapid Response Teams, supporting Parish Recovery Assistance Centers (P-RACs), representing DSC at Multi Agency Resource Centers, providing Disaster Case Management to affected families, offering State and Private DCM Training, contributing to Long Term Recovery efforts, and providing homes through the House in the Box® Program. Moreover, DSC prioritizes equity and aims to empower marginalized communities throughout the disaster management cycle by implementing innovative community-based programs and adaptation projects to enhance resilience.

http://www.svdpdisaster.org