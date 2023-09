Convenience Store News Names Winners of 2023 Best New Products Awards

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers are redefining convenience, making snacking on the go an all-day affair, and convenience store suppliers in turn are filling the innovation pipeline with new products that meet the evolving eating and drinking habits of today’s consumers.The winners of this year’s Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards skew heavily towards snacks, both center-store and foodservice category items. Many of them can be consumed during any daypart or even used as a substitute for a full meal. The snack categories received the largest number of entries in this year’s competition.Beverages and foodservice items also make a strong showing in this year’s crop of honorees. In the beverage categories, alcoholic and fruit-flavored seltzers and malt beverages seize the day while in foodservice, the emphasis among the winning entries is on taste and flavor.Another notable trend this year is related to the economy. Many of the winning entries focus on value as consumers are cutting back on spending in today’s uncertain economic climate.Overall, the 27th annual Best New Products Awards program places the spotlight on 33 innovative products introduced into the convenience channel in the past year. Products brought to the market between May 31, 2022 and June 1, 2023 were eligible for entry.A panel of consumers judged the submitted products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for edible items. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.The winners are:ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES: CHELADASBud Light Chelada Tajin Chile Limon, Anheuser-BuschALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES: FLAVORED MALTTwisted Tea Pineapple, Boston Beer Co.ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES: HARD SODACantaritos By Jarritos – Hard Soda Variety Pack, Anheuser-BuschALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES: SELTZERHigh Noon Tequila Variety Pack, E&J Gallo WineryALTERNATIVE SNACKS: BARSChex Mix Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate, General MillsALTERNATIVE SNACKS: FRUITCranberry Sweeties, Oh Snap! Pickling LLCCANDYTwizzlers Gummies, The Hershey Co.CBDBuck A Buzz, J And A Consumable ProductsEDIBLE GROCERYCucumber Chili Lime Beer Salt, Twang Partners LLCFOODSERVICE: BREAKFASTJimmy Dean Sausage, Egg & Cheese Roll-Up, Tyson FoodsFOODSERVICE: LUNCHChester’s New Everything Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chester’s ChickenFOODSERVICE: SNACKCheesy Pull Apart Flatbread, Rich Products Corp.FOODSERVICE: PACKAGINGAnchorware Reusables, Anchor PackagingFROZEN NOVELTIESM&M’S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Sandwich, Mars WrigleyGENERAL MERCHANDISEBIC Djeep Lighter, BIC USA Inc.HEALTH & BEAUTY CAREVitamin Energy Shot, Vitamin EnergyHEALTHY SNACKSRockit Apples, Rockit Global LimitedLIQUORTwisted Tea Whiskey, Beam SuntoryOTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS: CIGARSGame Leaf Dark Rum, Swedish MatchOTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS: SMOKELESSMojo Balanced Energy Pouch, E-Alternative SolutionsPACKAGED BEVERAGES: ENHANCED WATERVitaminwater Zero Sugar With Love, The Coca-Cola Co.PACKAGED BEVERAGES: CARBONATED SOFT DRINKSCoca-Cola Move/Zero Sugar Move, The Coca-Cola Co.PACKAGED BEVERAGES: ENERGY DRINKSGym Weed, Gym WeedPACKAGED BEVERAGES: RTD COFFEE DRINKSSplit Shift Swift Kick Blend Cold Brew Unsweetened, Harbor FoodsPACKAGED SWEET SNACKS: DONUTSLemon Cheese Cake Donuts, Bon AppetitPACKAGED SWEET SNACKS: COOKIESDunkaroos Cinnamon Toast Crunch, General MillsPACKAGED SWEET SNACKS: OVERALLKazbars, Hostess BrandsSALTY SNACKS: READY-TO-EAT POPCORNPop Crunch, Big Dipper Food Co.SALTY SNACKS: PORK RINDSOld-Timey Butterscotch Flavor Pork Rinds, Pork King GoodSALTY SNACKS: TORTILLA CHIPSChipoys Spicy Ranch, ChipoysSALTY SNACKS: OVERALLOld El Paso Fiesta Twists Queso, General MillsWINESunshine Bliss Wine, Circle K Stores Inc.OVERALL INNOVATIONReese’s Dipped Animal Crackers, The Hershey Co.