Royalton Barracks / First Degree Arson

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B2004272

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: About 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 68 Taylor Valley Rd., Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: First degree arson (13 VSA 502)

ACCUSED: Edward Gallagher III

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 68 Taylor Valley Rd., Strafford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an intentionally set fire that occurred early Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 68 Taylor Valley Rd. in Strafford. Troopers arrested the owner of the home, 37-year-old Edward Gallagher III, on a charge first degree arson.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported that the home had burned to the ground and was still smoldering. The Strafford Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and based on evidence found at the location, requested the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit respond and conduct an origin and cause investigation. Subsequent investigation determined the fire was intentionally set in the overnight hours, and the homeowner, who was unaccounted for, was identified as the suspect. At about 9:20 a.m., troopers received a report that Gallagher was at a nearby store. State police responded and arrested him without incident.

Gallagher was ordered jailed without bail pending an arraignment scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

No further details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Gallagher’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Chelsea

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Not available

- 30 -