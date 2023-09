Rx Bandz Announces 13th DoD Contract for Novel Drug Delivery Platform

Rx Bandz has developed a novel drug delivery platform for emergency injectable drugs Rx Bandz' MiniJect® is the world's smallest auto-injector and can deliver a wide variety of medications.

LOCUST VALLEY, NY, USA, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASERx BANDZ AWARDED U.S AIR FORCE SBIR PHASE 2 CONTRACTAward Marks 13th Military Contract that Rx Bandz Has Received in Two YearsRx Bandz, Inc., a developer of a technogically-disruptive, novel and unique auto-injector platform, announced today that it has been selected by the US Air Force for a $1.25M Small Business Administration Phase 2 contract to investigate Rx Bandz’ propriety system for extending the shelf-life of epinephrine and other oxygen-sensitive drugs. This is the 13th military selection which Rx Bandz has received to develop an auto-injector for emergency medication. Other military contracts cover the development of therapeutics like ketamine, hydromorphone, and tranexamic acid.Jessica Walsh, Rx Bandz CEO, said, “We are honored to be chosen to continue our work with the Air Force. We share the same mission to reduce pain and save lives on the battlefield, no matter how remote and austere. These 13 contracts confirm the confidence the US Military has in Rx Bandz’s proprietary technology and the experience of our highly qualified team in taking drugs and devices to market. “The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience.About Rx BANDZRx Bandz is a privately held company based in Locust Valley, New York. Rx Bandz is developing the next generation of patient-centric auto-injectors to deliver a wide range of injectable medications for active patients around the world. Designed to treat numerous emergency medical conditions, its MiniJectauto-injector will initially focus on delivering epinephrine to treat anaphylactic shock. The device is the world’s smallest auto-injector that is safer, faster, and easier- to-use than traditional auto-injectors. Rx Bandz is formulating new drugs as well as developing auto-injectors that contain 1 ml to 5 ml of medications with various viscosities and molecular-size. For more information, see the company’s website at www.rxbandz.com About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force.About AFWERXAFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia.--30--Company Press Contact:Jessica Walsh: Jessica@RxBandz.cominfo@rxbandz.com