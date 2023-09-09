ROAD CLOSED: VT RT 113/VT RT 244 VERSHIRE/FAIRLEE AREA
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State PoliceSt Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 113 from Vermont Route 244 all the way to Parker Rd in the Vershire/W Fairlee area is closed due to a wash out. A construction crew is currently working on putting in a new culvert.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173