ROAD CLOSED: VT RT 113/VT RT 244 VERSHIRE/FAIRLEE AREA

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury Barracks

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vermont Route 113 from Vermont Route 244 all the way to Parker Rd in the Vershire/W Fairlee area is closed due to a wash out. A construction crew is currently working on putting in a new culvert.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


