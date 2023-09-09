ROAD CLOSED: VT RT 113/VT RT 244 VERSHIRE/FAIRLEE AREA

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 113 from Vermont Route 244 all the way to Parker Rd in the Vershire/W Fairlee area is closed due to a wash out. A construction crew is currently working on putting in a new culvert.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.