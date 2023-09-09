ASL Law celebrates 10 years of development

VIETNAM, September 9 -

HCM CITY — ASL Law, a leading law firm in Việt Nam, celebrated 10 years of development at an event held in HCM City on Friday (September 8).

ASL Law is the association of highly ranked lawyers and legal experts in many legal fields in Viet Nam and around the world.

It was established by lawyer Phạm Duy Khương, the firm’s founder and managing partner, who has been honoured among the top 100 lawyers in Viet Nam by Asia Business Law Journal.

Speaking at the event, Khương expressed his great appreciation for the efforts, contributions and achievements made by all staff over the last 10 years.

“We reaffirmed our strong commitment to continuously provide the most practical, efficient and lawful advice and legal services to our clients,” he said.

The firm provides full legal services in Việt Nam and other countries where Vietnamese enterprises have trading relationships.

Its main services include foreign investment consultancy in Việt Nam, corporate services in Việt Nam, anti-dumping and countervailing, merges and acquisitions, intellectual property, banking and finance, human resources and pensions, real estate and construction, project and energy consultancy, and litigation and dispute resolution.

The firm has been continuously ranked as the leading law firm in Việt Nam by prestigious legal directories such as Legal50, ASIALAW, and WTR1000.

It now has three offices in Hà Nội, HCM City and Singapore. — VNS