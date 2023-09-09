ETFs report strongest monthly net withdrawal value in August

VIETNAM, September 9 - HÀ NỘI — The exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing in Vietnamese stocks recorded a net withdrawal of nearly VNĐ4.5 trillion in August 2023, the strongest monthly net withdrawal value in more than two years, according to data from FiinGroup.

In the first eight months of 2023, cash flow into ETFs investing in Vietnamese stocks reached more than VNĐ2.8 trillion, but down significantly compared to the VNĐ7.3 trillion recorded in the first seven months of 2023.

Net withdrawal activity was recorded in both domestic and foreign ETFs.

The foreign ETF fund group accounts for nearly 62 per cent of the total net withdrawal value, equivalent to nearly VNĐ2.8 trillion, mainly in the two funds KIM KINDEX Vietnam VN30 ETF and Fubon FTSE Vietnam ETF. In August 2023, foreign investors net sold nearly VNĐ2.55 trillion on HOSE.

The domestic ETF fund group recorded a net withdrawal of more than VNĐ1.7 trillion in August 2023, concentrating on two funds managed by Dragon Capital, VFMVN Diamond ETF and VFM VN30 ETF. In contrast, the newly established MAFM VNĐIAMOND fund under Mirae Asset recorded net cash inflow for the second consecutive month, cumulatively reaching VNĐ204.4 billion.

With foreign investors, this group boosted their net selling with a net value of VNĐ2.55 trillion in August 2023. For order-matching transactions alone, they net sold VNĐ2.83 trillion. With order matching transactions, foreign net buyers focused on real estate stocks such as Vincom Retail (VRE), Kinh Bắc Corporation (KBC), Đất Xanh Group (DXG), Phát Đạt Real Estate Group (PDR), Khang Điền House (KDH), banking stocks such as Vietinbank (CTG), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), seaports such as Gemadept (GMD), consumer goods such as Vinamilk (VNM), FPT Retail (FRT), Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), Haxaco (HAX) and chemicals such as Đức Giang Chemical (DGC) and Cà Mau Fertiliser (DCM).

On the contrary, they strongly net sold the financial services stocks, accounting for 75 per cent of the total net selling value of foreign investors through order matching, mainly in SSI Securities Inc (SSI), VNDirect (VND), FUEVFVNĐ and E1VFVN30. In addition, they also net sold the banking industry such as VPBank (VPB), Vietcombank (VCB), Sacombank (STB) and Liên Việt Post Bank (LPB).

Individual investors net bought VNĐ3.38 trillion on HOSE in August, of which net buying through order matching was VNĐ4.37 trillion. Top stocks being net bought included Novaland (NVL), VPBank (VPB), Sacombank (STB), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Viglacera (VCG) and Hoà Phát Group (HPG). Meanwhile, they sold mainly Vinamilk (VNM), Vietinbank (CTG), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), Vingroup (VIC), Đất Xanh Group (DXG) and Hoa Sen Group (HSG).

Domestic organisations net sold more than VNĐ2.1 trillion. In order-matching transactions alone, they net sold more than VNĐ3 trillion. They net bought Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), Vingroup (VIC), Saigon-Hanoi Bank (SHB), Vinamilk (VHM), Đất Xanh Group (DXG), VNDirect (VND) and net sold mainly Novaland (NVL), VPBank (VPB), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Mobile World Group (MWG) and Hoà Phát Group (HPG). — VNS