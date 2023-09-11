Make Premium Brand's with MyPerfectPack - No MOQ Printing, Packaging, and Global Delivery - One Stop Solution
Ekennis Software Service Limited (BSE:BSE)
Myperfectpack shattered the traditional barriers of Minimum Order Quantity in printing and packaging. Our advantage is your advantage – flexibility, creativity, and efficiency, all at your fingertips”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyPerfectPack, a prestigious unit of Ekennis Software Services Limited, a BSE Listed Company, is proud to announce its ground-breaking achievements and unrivaled services in the printing and packaging industry. This innovative company is revolutionizing the way businesses approach branding, packaging, and printing by offering unparalleled benefits and solutions.
We are thrilled to announce that Myperfectpack has become the first global company to offer no minimum order printing and packaging solutions," said Vikas Sharma, CEO of Ekennis Software Service Limited. "We understand the challenges faced by businesses in the printing and packaging sector, and our aim is to provide a seamless and efficient platform that meets their unique demands. By eliminating the minimum order restrictions, Myperfectpack empowers businesses to scale their operations, minimise waste, and maximise their ROI."
"MyPerfectPack's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity continues to drive our mission. We invite businesses of all sizes to experience the MyPerfectPack advantage – unparalleled quality, convenience, and affordability in printing and packaging solutions." Said Manisha , Managing Director of Ekennis Software Service Limited.
Myperfectpack's user-friendly online platform enables customers to easily upload their designs, preview their products, and place orders with just a few clicks. With a diverse range of materials, finishes, and printing options, clients can create packaging that perfectly reflects their brand identity and captivates their target audience. In details, discussion following is an advantage with Myperfectpack
First Indian Company with ZED GOLD Certificate:
MyPerfectPack has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Indian company in the packaging industry to be awarded the prestigious ZED GOLD Certificate by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). This recognition underlines our commitment to excellence, quality, and sustainable practices in packaging. Awarded as top 100 MSME Companies & Women Emerging Award by Ministry of India
Global Reach, Worldwide Delivery:
MyPerfectPack isn't confined by borders. With a commitment to serving clients worldwide, we offer global delivery to over 200 countries. Businesses can access our premium printing and packaging solutions from anywhere on the planet, ensuring their products make a lasting impression.
Print on All Surfaces:
MyPerfectPack's cutting-edge technology allows us to print on a wide range of surfaces, providing endless possibilities for creative packaging and branding solutions. We transform ordinary surfaces into captivating marketing tools. We print on Paper, Plastic, Wood, Leather, Metal, Textile ,3DPrint etc
In-House Machinery and Assets:
MyPerfectPack boasts state-of-the-art in-house machinery and assets dedicated to printing and packaging. This enables us to maintain stringent quality control, ensure quick turnarounds, and deliver exceptional results every time.
Listed Company Reliability:
As a BSE Listed Company, MyPerfectPack offers a level of trustworthiness and legal accountability that sets us apart. Our clients can be confident in our financial stability and commitment to ethical business practices.The company is member of CII, ICC, India SME Forum, Start-up India, MSME Ministry and DNUS.
Empowering Diversity with a 60% Women Workforce:
MyPerfectPack believes in empowering diversity and gender equality. With a dedicated workforce comprising 60% women, we are proud to support and nurture talent from all backgrounds.
Web-to-Print and Easy Upload Features:
Our user-friendly online platform offers a seamless web-to-print experience. Clients can effortlessly upload and customize their designs, making it convenient to bring their visions to life.
Affordable Premium Quality Products:
MyPerfectPack delivers premium and high-quality printing and packaging solutions at prices that are affordable for businesses of all sizes. We offer a cost-effective alternative to big printing companies without compromising on quality.
Your One-Stop Solution for Business Printing:
MyPerfectPack simplifies the process by offering all business printing needs under one roof. From packaging to marketing materials, we've got it all covered.
No Upfront Costs, No Color Restrictions:
To empower startup, upfront costs for cylinder, die making, or any other expenses are excluded. MyPerfectPack utilizes high-quality digital print technology, providing the freedom to choose colours without limitations.
In-House Graphic Design and IT Support:
Our in-house graphic designer team and IT experts work hand in hand to support startups and businesses in achieving their desired results. We are your comprehensive solution provider.
For Order : Contact now for NO MOQ Printing & Packaging : +91-80-6954-7878 ,+91-95387-80135 , +91-90360-16421 ( India) , +1-716-218-3242 (USA), +44-2070975756 (UK) or visit website www.myperfectpack.com
