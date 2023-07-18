EKENNIS SOFTWARE & MYPERFECTPACK LEAD THE WAY -THE FIRST GLOBAL COMPANY TO PROVIDE NO MOQ PRINTING AND PACKAGING COMPANY

Standup Retort Pouch No MOQ PRINT Myperfectpack Myperfectpack POUCH PRINT

Gone are the days when businesses had to worry about huge minimum order quantities, tying up valuable capital and storage space. Myperfectpack solves this issue

Ekennis Software Service Limited (BSE:BSE)

In the last many years, the printing & packaging industry has not reached to many start-ups & new edge companies. Myperfectpack remove the barrier of minimum order quantity and empower entrepreneurs”” — Vikas

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ekennis Software Service Limited is a BSE listed reputed renowned name in the technology and software industry, is proud to announce a ground-breaking achievement through its own unit, Myperfectpackhas emerged as the pioneer in providing customized printing and packaging solutions at a global level with no minimum order ( NO MOQ ) requirement.Ekennis is the first ever company listed on the stock exchange in record time, and all board members are women.This milestone achievement is set to revolutionize the printing and packaging industry and cater to the diverse needs of businesses worldwide. Myperfectpack is a cutting-edge unit of Ekennis Software Service Limited, dedicated to offering a wide range of custom-printed pouches, flat pouch, retort, Spout pouch, rigid boxes, labels, flyers, business cards, and other related printing and packaging products.With its state-of-the-art technology and innovative approach, Myperfectpack empowers businesses of all sizes to obtain tailored and cost-effective printing solutions without being bound by traditional minimum order constraints.Gone are the days when businesses had to worry about huge minimum order quantities, tying up valuable capital and storage space. Myperfectpack's breakthrough solution allows companies to order printing and packaging products in quantities that suit their specific needs. Whether a small start-up requiring limited quantities or an established enterprise seeking larger orders, Myperfectpack caters to every requirement with unparalleled flexibility."We are thrilled to announce that Myperfectpack has become the first global company to offer no minimum order printing and packaging solutions," said Vikas Sharma, CEO of Ekennis Software Service Limited. "We understand the challenges faced by businesses in the printing and packaging sector, and our aim is to provide a seamless and efficient platform that meets their unique demands. By eliminating the minimum order restrictions, Myperfectpack empowers businesses to scale their operations, minimise waste, and maximise their ROI."Myperfectpack's user-friendly online platform enables customers to easily upload their designs, preview their products, and place orders with just a few clicks. With a diverse range of materials, finishes, and printing options, clients can create packaging that perfectly reflects their brand identity and captivates their target audience.Through this ground-breaking initiative, Myperfectpack is leading the charge towards a more sustainable and customer-centric printing and packaging industry. By encouraging responsible consumption and reducing unnecessary waste, businesses can now make environmentally conscious choices while elevating their brand presence.For more information about Myperfectpack's no-minimum-order printing and packaging solutions, customers can visit www.myperfectpack.com . Myperfectpack is delivering to 200 countries and has a legal office in USA and India. Along with having a dedicated website for India, USA, UK, NZ & UAE. Customers can buy in local currency any printing and packaging material.While Ekennis Software Service Limited is a trailblazing technology company known for its innovative software solutions catering to various industries. Today Myperfectpack is a dedicated unit of Ekennis Software Service Limited, specializing in providing customizable printing and packaging solutions with no minimum order requirement.With its cutting-edge technology and global reach, Myperfectpack aims to redefine the printing and packaging landscape and empower businesses worldwide. Myperfectpack is proud to say that in a short span of time company gained 75K customers worldwide, and 95K + followers worldwide on social media.The company has participated in USA Las Vegas Market Centre and got fabulous responses from small and medium enterprises. The company got many awards including the Top 100 MSME Companies of India, ICON Award, Startup Award, Emerging Women Entrepreneur Award and many more. The company has a plan to grow to 10+ developed countries and open 30 + physical stores in all major states of India. The Director Ms.Manisha Sharma summarizes Why to choose Myperfectpack in a nutshell:• Myperfectpack became the first company that provides no minimum order printing and packaging services to worldwide. No Die Making Charges, No Cylinder Making Charges.• It's a BSE-listed leal company and offices in India, USA & UK. The company is member of CII, ICC, India SME Forum, Start-up India, MSME Ministry and many more government institutions• Dedicated website / WhatsApp/ contact numbers for India, USA, UK, New Zealand and middle east.• Company has a wide range of products and services that cater to the needs of its customers.• Awarded as top 100 MSME Companies, Women Emerging Award by Ministry of India• First Indian Printing Company - Certified as ZED GOLD by MSME Ministry• Power of Software + Digital Assets = NO MOQ Printing + Packaging• Printing on all surfaces ( Wood, Leather, Paper, Plastic, Metal, 3D Print etc.)• Order via Online, Offline, WhatsApp, Android / iOS Mobile App, EmailContact now for NO MOQ Printing & Packaging : +91-95387-80135 , +91-90360-16421 ( India) , +1-716-218-3242 (USA), +44-2070975756 (UK)Website: https://www.myperfectpack.com (India), https://www.myperfectpack.co.uk (UK), https://www.myperfectpack.us (USA), https://www.myperfectpack.co.nz (New Zealand)Products which are available worldwide customer: No Minimum Order Printing & Packaging - Buy customized Box, Pouch, Label, Glass Jar, Tin Jar, Acrylic ,3D Print, Acrylic or anything for your brand

No Minimum Order _ Printing & Packaging Solutions.