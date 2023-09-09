EMU’s 26th Orientation Days Commencing

Organized by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate at the beginning of each academic semester, with the aim of supporting the integration, welcoming and placement process of the newly registered students, Eastern Mediterranean University’s 26th Orientation Days are about to commence on 11 September 2023. Various activities will also be held within the scope of EMU 25th Spring Orientation Days, which will be held between 11 and 29 September 2023.

Within the scope of the EMU Orientation Days program, to be held under the communication sponsorship of North Cyprus Turkcell, new students will be provided with the opportunity to settle in the dormitories at EMU follwing their arrival in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) between 11 and 29 September 2023. Information desks will be set up for students in front of the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, the Registrar's Office and the Foreign Languages ​​and English Preparatory School. Students will be able to access all the information they need by applying to these desks.

The first stage of the English Proficiency Exam will be held on Monday, 18 September 2023, and the second stage will be held on Tuesday, 19 September, 2023. Ring bus services will be organized from the dormitories area and EMU-2 Dormitory to the EMU Foreign Languages ​​and English Preparatory School to ease the transportation of students to the exam venue.

Life in Northern Cyprus Seminar

Orientation Days will feature a seminar on Friday, 22 September, 2023 at 10:30 at EMU Activity Center Hall, where the topic of “Life in the Northern Cyprus” will be covered by the Police General Directorate. On Thursday, 28 September 2023, EMU Psychological Counseling, Guidance and Research Center (EMU PDRAM) Chair Dr. Psy. Fatoş Özeylem will also hold a seminar titled “Adapting to University Life” at 10:00 at EMU Activity Center Hall.

Campus Tours and Various Activities to be Organized

For new students, campus tours will be organized on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The campus tours will start in front of the Social and Cultural Activities Directorate building. In addition, from September 15 to September 28, 2023, cinema screenings, karaoke nights, and recreational activities will be held in front of EMU-2 Dormitory for students daily at 8:00 p.m.

Welcoming Night

The EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate will host a Welcoming Night exclusively for new EMU students on Friday, 29 September, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., at the EMU Atatürk Square. During the event, introductions to over 100 student clubs that students can join based on their interests, faculties, and schools will be provided. All student parents are also invited to the Welcome Night event, where Cypriot food and drinks will be served. Additionally, the event will feature a traditional Cypriot folk dance performances.

EMU's 26th Spring Semester Orientation Days aim to prepare new students for the start of the 2023-2024 Academic Year Fall Semester in the best possible way.