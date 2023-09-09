Public Earthquake Panel to be Held at EMU

As part of the 15th International Congress on Advances in Civil Engineering (ACE 2023), hosted by Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), a public earthquake panel will be held on Friday, 8 September, 2023, at 13:30 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center.

The panel will feature presentations in Turkish pertaining to research on the Kahramanmaraş earthquake, seismic activity on the island of Cyprus, and the earthquake resilience of the structures in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Contributions to the panel will be made by Prof. Dr. Yasin Fahjan, faculty member at Istanbul Technical University (ITU), Department of Civil Engineering and a specialist in earthquake engineering, Earthquake Engineering Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zehra Çağnan, faculty member at the Faculty of Engineering, Department of Engineering Sciences at the Middle East Technical University (METU) and Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy, EMU Vice Rector for Administrative and Technical Affairs, who is also an expert in earthquake engineering.

The session will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Özgür Eren, academic staff member in EMU Department of Civil Engineering. The panel aims to facilitate valuable information exchange among congress and panel participants through Q&A sessions, technical discussions, and brainstorming activities related to the presentation topics. The panel is open to the general public, and everyone is invited to attend.