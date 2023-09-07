Submit Release
Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Passing of Board of Public Utilities President Joe Fiordaliso

Joe Fiordaliso was a leader, a passionate advocate for clean energy, and the embodiment of a public servant. He was also one of the kindest and most decent people you’ll ever meet — and pretty funny, too. A son of Newark and former Mayor of Livingston, Joe’s New Jersey roots run deep. From his longstanding place as a Commissioner on the Board of Public Utilities — with bipartisan support — to his elevation as President in 2018, Joe never stopped looking for ways to make life better for New Jerseyans. No matter what issues arose — from hurricanes to complex policy debates about clean energy — he never shied away from a challenge, and he handled them all with a class and grace that is sadly all too rare today. I will miss Joe as a friend and a colleague, and the state is left without one of its most capable and dedicated public servants. I extend my deepest condolences to Joe’s wife, Marilyn, along with his children, grandchildren, and other surviving family.

