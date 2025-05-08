Attorney General Platkin Announces Recipients of 2025 Excellence in Policing Awards

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin today announced the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Policing Awards. These annual awards recognize the exceptional service and dedication exhibited by law enforcement agencies, officers, and professionals across New Jersey.

The Attorney General’s Excellence in Policing Awards were established in 2019 to promote and strengthen relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

Each year the awards ceremony coincides with National Police Week, which President John F. Kennedy designated as a time for the nation to express gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.

On March 8, 2025, a member of the Newark Police Division (NPD) was tragically shot and killed, at the age of 26, while conducting an active criminal investigation. To honor the memory of Sergeant Joseph Azcona, today’s ceremony included a new award to recognize his bravery and sacrifice.

The Sergeant Joseph Azcona Bravery Award was presented to members of his unit, NPD’s Criminal Investigations Section of its Major Crimes Division. The award recognizes the members of the unit for their bravery and impact in the intelligence-led reduction of gun violence in Newark communities. The NPD’s Criminal Intelligence Section monitors all gunshots and gun-related activity in Newark and develops street-level intelligence to reduce gun violence and associated criminal activity.

“Every day across New Jersey, police officers and law enforcement personnel encounter situations that most of us would never dream of facing,” said Attorney General Platkin. “The young women and men that join the ranks of law enforcement, whether in our State’s cities or rural areas, never know what each shift will bring. And yet, they show up every day to bravely serve their communities. In New Jersey, we are using data to drive down gun violence to record lows, to ensure not just the safety of the public, but also the safety of officers who must respond to all incidents with professionalism and courage.”

In addition to the inaugural Sergeant Joseph Azcona Bravery Award, the following Excellence in Policing Awards were issued today:

The Detective Joseph Seals Valor Award honors police officers that demonstrated an act of extraordinary bravery or heroism in the line of duty. The award honors Detective Joseph Seals, a 13-year veteran of the Jersey City Police Department, who lost his life in the line of duty in December 2019. Detective Seals’ actions at the time of his death likely saved the lives of many others. Detective Seals was not a stranger to heroism; in 2008, he broke through a window and stopped the sexual assault of a 41-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Officer Manuel Rodriguez of the Elizabeth Police Department

Officer Rodriguez showed exceptional courage, selflessness, and composure under pressure when he pursued a known, armed suspect, without hesitation, despite being alone and without immediate backup. On November 6, 2024, Officer Rodriguez was the first to witness a shooting incident involving an armed suspect. As the situation rapidly escalated, he pursued the suspect, fully aware of the danger and that he was alone in pursuit. His actions helped prompt an effective response from six fellow officers, who assisted with the suspect’s apprehension. The officers’ combined efforts ensured the safety of everyone involved—no injuries occurred to the officers, the suspect, or any community members during the incident, which happened in under six minutes.

The Pablo Santiago Resiliency Award honors a law enforcement officer who developed an innovative program or initiative to improve officer safety and well-being. It is named for Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Pablo Santiago, who died by suicide in December 2018. Detective Santiago’s untimely death was the inspiration for the Attorney General’s Statewide Law Enforcement Resiliency Program.

This year, the award is presented to two individuals who have helped countless other officers:

Detective Brad Waudby of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office

The impact of Det. Waudby’s personal approach extends far beyond the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, as he has played an instrumental role in shaping New Jersey’s officer wellness initiatives. His dedication is unwavering—he reaches out personally, whether through a phone call or, more often, by showing up in person to support an officer in crisis, no matter how long it takes. In the past year alone, Det. Waudby has helped dozens of officers seek the treatment they desperately needed, demonstrating an unmatched commitment to their mental health and survival.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Renee White of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Renee White goes above and beyond for law enforcement officers and makes herself available at all hours, whether in the middle of the night or the middle of the day. She has been instrumental at the County and State levels in developing the curriculum and implementing the Law Enforcement Resiliency Program. Over the past two years, she has trained every police officer in Ocean County, as well as many others throughout the State. She also travels to give presentations about resiliency and officer wellness. In addition, she also supervises the Special Offenders Unit and Veterans and Mental Health Diversion Programs.

The Attorney General’s Initiative Award honors a County Prosecutor’s Office that demonstrated outstanding efforts toward advancing one of the Attorney General’s key initiatives, namely “Combating Bias, Hate, and Violence” or “Reducing Gun Violence.” This year’s award is presented to four County Prosecutor’s Offices for their leading roles in developing the framework for what would become the ARRIVE Critical Incident Model:

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office

Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office

Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office

Union County Prosecutor’s Office

The leadership, expertise, and generosity from these offices—Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Union—including their critical incident teams and their mental health partners at RWJBarnabas, led to the creation of the ARRIVE (Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation) Critical Incident Model. In this innovative pilot, mental health professionals from Jersey City Medical, Monmouth Medical, Trinitas, and UBHC-New Brunswick, trained and responded with all tactical teams anytime they responded to a report of a barricaded subject. This life-saving initiative reduces arrests and uses of force, reduces disparate race-based outcomes to police encounters, links people in need of mental health resources with the services they need, and reduces the workload on law enforcement. The success of this initiative was made possible by the forward-thinking work of these offices.

The Outstanding Community Partnership Award honors a County Prosecutor’s Office or police department that has implemented or strengthened a community partnership or collaboration with community stakeholders to advance public safety.

This year’s award is presented to two individuals:

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Angelo of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

To help teenagers cope with the inundation of social media and its related safety, cyberbullying, and harassment issues, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office began a Challenge Day Initiative with all high schools in the county. The Challenge Day program was designed to unite students and break down barriers between students and adults, making students feel comfortable reaching out for help. Senior Assistant Prosecutor Ashley Angelo was appointed as project lead to work with a team of staff members to schedule and implement Challenge Day in every high school throughout the county. The program was well-received, and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Angelo’s commitment ensured that every school had a Challenge Day.

William “Bill” Schievella of the Somerset County Sherriff’s Office and Police Studies Institute at Saint Elizabeth University

Bill Schievella wears many hats, and in all his roles, he works tirelessly to build bridges between the community and law enforcement. At Saint Elizabeth University, he is the Director of the Police Studies Institute as well as the Program Director of the Law Enforcement & Public Safety Accelerated Degree Program. At the Somerset County Sherriff’s Office, he is the Community Policing & Public Affairs Coordinator. He also works with organizations like the Peace Islands Institute and the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey, as well as the Blue Mass. He consistently champions the work of law enforcement and community partners—especially the achievements of law enforcement officers from under-represented groups—without ever seeking recognition for his own contributions to the field.

The Police Chaplain of the Year honors an exceptional chaplain who goes above and beyond the normal duties of a police chaplain to serve the needs of the department and community. Law enforcement officers often encounter highly stressful and traumatic situations, requiring both emotional and spiritual support.

This year, the award is presented to two chaplains:

Chaplain Shelly Bell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Shelly Bell, a member of Mount Zion AME Church in New Brunswick, has created a number of new programs and initiatives while also checking on the well-being of the officers and being available for those employees who need assistance. In particular, she has focused on supporting women in law enforcement with the creation of a dedicated area within the Sheriff’s Office to provide inspiration, education, and mentoring opportunities. This area, known as the “Encouragement Café,” is becoming increasingly popular with newer, younger members of the office.

Rev. Monsignor Eugene “Geno” Sylva of the Paterson Police Department

Monsignor Geno Sylva exemplifies what it means to have unwavering dedication, selfless service, and an ability to provide comfort in times of crisis to the officers of the Paterson Police Department and the wider community. Monsignor Sylva offers words of encouragement and a steady, compassionate presence. His willingness to respond at a moment’s notice to assist officers in need demonstrates his dedication to their emotional and spiritual well-being. In addition, he is present at joyful moments, playing a vital role in every swearing-in and promotion ceremony.

The Outstanding Youth Engagement Award honors a law enforcement officer who designed and implemented an innovative program or initiative to promote stronger police-youth engagement.

This year’s award is presented to two officers:

Lieutenant Sharon Easton of the Paterson Police Department

As a proud lifelong Paterson resident, Lt. Sharon Easton has reinvigorated the Community Affairs Division of the Paterson Police Department. She is exceptionally committed to fostering community partnerships and enhancing public safety, strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the residents, redefining neighborhood policing, and building trust. Under her guidance as Commanding Officer, there are innumerable opportunities for residents to meet officers through special events designed to promote meaningful engagement, such as community fun days, regular presence in public parks, an anti-violence summer camp for youth, school programs, and even men’s and women’s conferences where adults can develop personal leadership skills and feel more empowered in their everyday lives. By prioritizing engagement, trust, and accessibility, Lt. Easton has redefined what it means to be a community-focused police department.

Sergeant Taylor Ensmann and Oakley of the Secaucus Police Department

Therapy dogs provide affection, comfort, and support to those in need, and the Secaucus Police Department is lucky to have the team of Sergeant Taylor Ensmann and his personally owned golden retriever, Oakley. Oakley attends many public events, such as street fairs, concerts, and parks, and also visits local senior citizen housing facilities and the federal Secaucus Vet Center. Sergeant Ensmann and Oakley were also partnered in an innovative program with a local grammar school to enhance the learning environment for small groups of students with anxiety and other emotional disorders. There, they worked in focused group sessions designed to improve students’ social skills and academic performance.

The Attorney General’s Leadership Award , also new for 2025, recognizes an outstanding leader who has not only served as a key partner to the Office of the Attorney General, but has significantly impacted New Jersey’s communities and contributed to the betterment of society overall.

Rev. Derrick L. Green

Five years ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging—particularly in communities of color—Rev. Derrick Green founded the Interfaith Action Movement (IAM) to address the spiritual, social, and economic needs of marginalized people around New Jersey. IAM seeks to be a bridge between faith organizations and the community, hosting daily prayer calls and special events with elected representatives, government officials, and other nonprofit organizations. Rev. Green has devoted most of his life to combating economic injustice and empowering urban communities locally, nationally, and internationally. Rev. Green is an ordained Elder in the Seventh Day Adventist Church

