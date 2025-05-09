Submit Release
Statement of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka

“Arresting public officials for peacefully protesting violates the most basic principles of our democracy. The arrest of Mayor Baraka earlier this afternoon outside Delaney Hall in Newark is deeply troubling. People peacefully exercising their right to free speech and assembly should never be targeted for opposing the government’s policies. To our knowledge, no state or local law enforcement were involved in this arrest.

Like those gathered today to protest outside of Delaney Hall, my office has remained steadfast in our defense of the state law prohibiting private immigration detention centers in our communities. We defended that law before a federal appeals court last week, and we will continue to stand up for the civil rights of our residents.”

