Sunshine in Sunnyside: AYW and South Union CDC Partner for 9/11 Service Day
Volunteering reminds us that we are connected to a larger community and strengthened by devoting our time and talents in serving together."

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American YouthWorks' Texas Conservation Corps and South Union Community Development Corporation Partnering for 9/11 Service Day in Sunnyside
— Alison Westphal, TXCC Houston and LaCC Operating Site Director
American YouthWorks' Texas Conservation Corps (TXCC) and South Union Community Development Corporation (CDC) are proud to announce their partnership for a significant community service event on September 11th in Sunnyside, Houston. This collaboration will bring together the forces of sustainability, green job training, and community development to empower the youth and veterans of the Sunnyside community. Through community engagement, veterans and young adults will collaborate in the Veterans Garden and connect 2KW of solar power to a future EV Parking Station.
South Union CDC, a non-profit organization with a mission to "Sow Seeds of Success," focuses on creating opportunities for individuals of all ages aiming to provide them with the tools they need to thrive. American YouthWorks (AYW) has emerged as a valuable partner in this endeavor, demonstrating their dedication to driving positive change in communities.
South Union CDC plays a pivotal role in the Sunnyside Energy project, which seeks to bring 50MW of solar power to the Sunnyside neighborhood. As the community arm of this project, South Union CDC has been instrumental in training members of the community for the employment opportunities that will arise as a result. This initiative, aptly named "Sunshine in Sunnyside," has been instrumental in sowing knowledge in areas such as solar energy, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.
Sunnyside is poised to become an international model for large-scale solar projects. Over the past four years, the community has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainable practices with initiatives like the Solar "Outdoor" Classroom, a Solar tracker-equipped Community Garden, and the Veterans Garden—all located in close proximity to the upcoming Solar Farm. Additionally, an indoor Solar Classroom is currently under construction, ensuring that Sunnyside becomes "The Sunshine of Knowledge."
American YouthWorks' Texas Conservation Corps (TXCC) Houston Operating Site, established in 2018, has grown through invaluable local partnerships with entities such as Harris County, The Alabama Coushatta Tribal Nation, National Park Service, and non-profits like The Nature Conservancy, Galveston Bay Foundation, Armand Bayou Nature Center, Houston Audubon, and The Houston Parks Board. These partnerships have allowed TXCC to develop a robust network, furthering its mission to provide paid training to local youth, making green spaces more accessible, and addressing critical climate resiliency and environmental needs.
About American YouthWorks:
Founded in 1975, American YouthWorks has consistently strived to provide equitable access to educational and career opportunities for young adults. Through its AmeriCorps programs, AYW Conservation Corps and YouthBuild Austin, the organization has enabled supported young adults from diverse backgrounds to contribute to climate resiliency, environmental stewardship, and disaster response efforts. Be sure to visit: ayw.org to learn more.
About South Union Community Development Corporation:
South Union Community Development Corporation is a non-profit organization with a mission to "Sow Seeds of Success." Their goal is to provide opportunities and support for individuals of all ages to thrive in their community.
