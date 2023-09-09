Henderson County Man Charged with Arson

HURON – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man.

On Wednesday, TBI agents received requests from the Henderson County Fire Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a house fire in the 1400 block of Laster Road. The investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set. During the course of the investigation, TBI special agents and investigators developed information that identified Robert D. Campbell as the person responsible for setting the fire.

On Thursday, agents took Campbell (DOB: 12/03/92) into custody. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a count of Arson. His bond will be set at his first court appearance.