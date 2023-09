Come and be a part of Kiln’s Reverse Pitch Event, where they’re turning the tables.

Investors will take the stage to share their investment philosophies, industry preferences, and what they seek in startups.

This unique event allows entrepreneurs and business owners to gather priceless insights, while also forging connections with prominent figures in the startup and investment spheres.

The event will take place on September 14 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. MT at Kiln, 1120 S Rackham Way, Meridian, ID.

