In conversation with Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service

High standards are crucial for maintaining public trust in the police – but in recent years the reputation of the Metropolitan Police has been damaged by a number of scandals.

Sir Mark Rowley was appointed as Met Commissioner in September 2022 with a mandate to bring in higher standards of policing, reduce crime rates, and deliver more trust in the Met Police. At this Institute for Government event, the Commissioner will set out how he intends to achieve his priorities, including through changes to police structures, improved leadership, and the New Met for London plan.

The event will be chaired by Emma Norris, Deputy Director at the Institute for Government. Following his brief opening remarks, the Commissioner will take part in a Q&A with the in-person and online audience.