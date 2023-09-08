Submit Release
Youth pheasant hunt scheduled Oct. 7 in Salmon

Youth participants must have a valid hunting license or Hunting Passport, and be accompanied by an adult for the entire day. 

“The hunt will provide a great opportunity for youth to gain skills and learn from experienced hunters, says Krystal Smith, Fish and Game hunter education coordinator.  “Plus, it will be a lot of fun and we hope to provide a great experience for the kids.”   

The popular event will fill fast.  The hunt is limited to 15 youth and registration is required either online or by visiting the Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North in Salmon.  

This event is sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Lemhi Shooting Range, Cockrell Family Ranch, and local volunteers. 

For more information, contact Krystal Smith at 509-671-3203.  

