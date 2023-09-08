Community Airports Apply for Funding for 2024-25 Projects

CANADA, September 8 - Released on September 8, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is now accepting applications for the next intake of the Community Airport Partnership (CAP) program for 2024-25. As community airport projects are well underway across the province, focus shifts to intake for 2024-25. The announcement was made in Weyburn by Highways Minister Lori Carr today.

"Communities have expressed the need for more time to tender crucial projects aimed at enhancing their airports, which play a vital role in providing essential transportation," Carr said. “These collaborative investments continue to lead to important upgrades and maintenance for our local airports.”

A program review earlier this year led to changes to application dates, which have been adjusted following consultation with communities and airport users. The review also resulted in several recommendations such as the development of a strategic aviation policy, updating program selection criteria and funding model.

Grants are cost-shared up to a maximum amount of $275,000. CAP is designed to help offset safety-related improvements such as upgrades to runways and taxiways, lighting, security fencing and navigational systems.

Community and regionally-owned airports play a key role in providing vital services like air ambulance, law enforcement and firefighting.

“By supporting the Weyburn Airport through the Community Airport Partnership program, the Government of Saskatchewan is championing community progress,” Weyburn Airport Board Chair Councillor Mel Van Betuw said.“ This funding enhances local opportunities and enables communities like Weyburn to improve critical infrastructure and improve aviation locally.”

Projects are evaluated based on improving safety, extending the life-cycle of the asset, airport utilization, economic benefits and partnership opportunities.

The program invested $850,000 in cost-shared grants to 21 community airports across the province this year.

Since 2007-08, more than $10 million has been invested into 43 different community airports.

The application is now open until October 31. Interested communities can find out more about the program at saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/airports/community-airport-partnership-cap-program.

