Prince Albert Literacy Network Receives National Literacy Award On Literacy Day In Saskatchewan

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 8, 2023

The Prince Albert Literacy Network (PALN) was awarded the Council of the Federation Literacy Award (CoFLA) in Saskatchewan today.

"I would like to congratulate the Prince Albert Literacy Network on receiving this monumental recognition and national award," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The Prince Albert Literacy Network strives to create awareness about the positive impact of literacy for children and adults in a unique, inclusive and culturally responsible way."

The PALN, established in 1988, provides community literacy leadership by engaging with others to recognize the many ways that literacy enhances the everyday lives of everyone in the community. The PALN has ensured that community events such as parades, family expos, and the farmer's market include a literacy component. The PALN distributes Story Sacks and hosts regular Story Walks - that, along with family literacy kits and free little libraries, provide families with access to books and literacy kits. The commitment to adult learners is equally as strong with free and flexible tutoring programs for new Canadians and support for those where literacy is a barrier.

"As a community-responsive non-profit organization, our mission is to improve literacy abilities for families and adults," PALN Vice-Chair Sandra Williams said. "We firmly believe that it is never too early to provide programs, resources and tools to families nor is it ever too late to support adult learners on their literacy journey. We are very proud to be recognized for our work with families and adults in the community."

During the 2022-23 school year, over 200 families participated in programming and special events hosted by the PALN, 335 participants joined the PALN for their literacy learning journeys and 42 workshops were hosted on financial literacy and tenancy information for community members.

The CoFLA was created in 2004 by Canada's Premiers and since 2005, CoFLA has been awarded annually in recognition of outstanding achievements, innovative practices and excellence in literacy in each of Canada's provinces and territories.

This year, the award recognized an organization that has made significant contributions to literacy in the community, including the use of home and heritage languages in Saskatchewan.

More information on the CoFLA is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/council-of-the-federation-literacy-award.

