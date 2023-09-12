Louder Than Ten Becomes a Worker-Owned Cooperative
Louder Than Ten restructures into a worker-owned cooperative and invites employees to become equal-ownership partners.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis and Rachel Gertz are thrilled to announce that their company, Louder Than Ten Industries Inc., has transitioned operations to become a workers’ cooperative and will henceforth be known as Louder Than Ten Workers’ Cooperative.
Beginning today, all employees of Louder Than Ten have the opportunity to become equal-ownership partners alongside founders Mr. and Mrs. Gertz and Abby Fretz, an esteemed long-time employee.
Since 2009, Louder Than Ten has been committed to creating a more equitable and ethically responsible way of doing business, one that Mr. and Mrs. Gertz believe is not only practical but also sustainable, productive, and financially secure.
The shift to a worker-owned cooperative aligns with the owners’ core values of social responsibility, economic innovation, and worker empowerment. As such, Louder Than Ten is challenging traditional corporate structures, hoping to inspire others to explore similar options.
"This is one of the most important and gratifying days in the history of Louder Than Ten,” Mrs. Gertz says. “With the cooperative model, decision-making becomes a shared responsibility. Each team member has an equal voice in major company decisions, fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and democracy.”
In addition to the shift in ownership and decision-making, Louder Than Ten plans to evolve its services to focus more on consulting, coaching, and team training rather than individual training.
“This cooperative structure enables us to create more profound impacts within organizations by aligning leadership, project managers, and teams,” Mr. Gertz says.
Data from various studies show that worker-owned cooperations often result in equitable wealth distribution, economic resilience, increased productivity and efficiency, enhanced employee well-being, and a more significant positive community impact. Additionally, employee-owned companies are found to attract and retain high-performing workers, leading to strong and sustainable business growth.
“Today, we become something bigger than the little company Rachel and I started 14 years ago,” Mr. Gertz says. “Today, we become greater than the sum of our parts. Today, we are a cooperative that commits to caring for its workers and community for as long as we exist."
About Louder Than Ten
Since 2009, Louder Than Ten has been on a mission to transform creative data-and-software-driven teams and organizations through democratic project management training and coaching while restoring the balance of power across projects, processes, and people.
The project management operations consulting and training company, based in Vancouver and operating remotely throughout the United States and Canada, offers services to humane digital organizations worldwide.
