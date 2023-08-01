The Sacred Owl and Salt Room Opens in Knoxville
Locally owned and operated alternative healing center offers Halotherapy and variety of holistic therapies that promote self-discovery and relaxation.KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandy and Paul Hanshaw are excited to announce the opening of their new holistic healing center, the Sacred Owl and Salt Room. This sacred space offers a combination of alternative healing modalities, spiritual education, and a metaphysical retail shop where visitors can purchase self-care products for at-home use.
The Knoxville business owners are particularly proud of their center’s Halotherapy room – an “active” salt room that disburses micro-fine salt particles into the air. Research shows that breathing salt-infused air may have health benefits for respiratory conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and allergies. Salted air may also heal certain skin conditions, including eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, signs of aging, acne, and rosacea.
“As lifelong allergy suffers, we wanted to offer our community a way to cope with symptoms, heal their minds and bodies, and completely relax all at the same time,” Sandy Hanshaw says. “Not only will you feel refreshed after laying back in a zero-gravity chair and listening to soothing music during a 20 or 40 minute session, but you’ll also experience the relief of fewer troubling ailments!”
In addition to Halotherapy, the Sacred Owl and Salt Room also offers Aura Photography, Crystal Chakra Light Therapy, Past Life Regression Hypnotherapy, Reiki Energy Sessions, and Spiritual Education Classes. The on-site metaphysical shop features home décor items, books, tarot cards, jewelry, and more.
“The Sacred Owl and Salt Room is about creating a space for self-discovery and the therapeutic benefits of alternative healing modalities,” Paul Hanshaw says. “We look forward to connecting with our community in a center designed for their needs, where they can shake off their troubles and feel renewed.”
The Sacred Owl and Salt Room consistently adds new educational courses, services, retail products, and innovative ways to incorporate Halotherapy with other services.
Sandy and Paul look forward to expanding their space to include additional practitioners.
About Sandy and Paul Hanshaw
Sandy has been involved in the metaphysical community for over 25 years. She is a best-selling international author, Reiki Master Teacher, Certified Hypnotherapist specializing in past life regression, Mindfulness Guided Imagery, and Meditation Facilitator.
Paul has over 13 years of experience in the metaphysical community. He has the unique ability to sense and interpret energy in spaces and around people. Most notably, he has investigated lingering energies at Squirrel Cage Jail, Brushy State Prison, Marshall House, Gettysburg Battlefield, and Kehoe House.
