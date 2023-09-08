Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nine to the Florida Sports Foundation Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jesse Biter, Michael Dyer, Jay Feaster, Sean Flynn, Frank Gernert, Daniel Malasky, Michelle McGann Satter, Caroline O’Connor, and Marc Weinroth to the Florida Sports Foundation Board of Directors.

Jesse Biter

Biter, of Sarasota, is an experienced entrepreneur with his most recent startup being PropLogix. He is currently appointed to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and previously served on the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors. Biter attended Shippensburg University.

Michael Dyer

Dyer, of Nokomis, is a Sports Management Consultant with over 30 years of experience. He is a current board member of the Friends of Hawaii Charities. Dyer earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sports administration from Western Illinois University.

Jay Feaster

Feaster, of Brandon, is the Senior Vice President of Legal and Business Affairs for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was inducted into the Capital Area Chapter Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2023 and serves on the board of directors for the Lightning High School Hockey League, Inc. Feaster earned his bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University and his juris doctor from Georgetown University.

Sean Flynn

Flynn, of Boca Raton, is the President of SurePeople. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Miami FC and was a Senior Vice President of the Miami Marlins. Flynn earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Mary’s University and his master’s degree in sports administration from St. Thomas University.

Frank Gernert

Gernert, of Fort Lauderdale, is the Director of the Lauderdale Marine Center. He serves on the Florida Inland Navigation District and is a board member of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Gernert earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Florida State University.

Daniel Malasky

Malasky, of Safety Harbor, is the Chief Legal Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He previously served as the General Counsel of the United States Tennis Association and was listed as the 2020 “Top Corporate Counsel” by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Malasky earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his juris doctor from Boston University.

Michelle McGann Satter

McGann Satter, of North Palm Beach, is a Professional Golfer on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour. She is an ex-officio member of the Palm Beach City Sports Commission. McGann Satter is the Founder and Chair of the “Michelle McGann Fund” and Golf Classic, a foundation and event to benefit the diabetes support to underprivileged children and their families.

Caroline O’Connor

O’Connor, of Miami, is the President of Business Operations for the Miami Marlins. She is a board member of the Miami Dade College Foundation and previously served as a Managing Director for Morgan Stanley. O’Connor earned her bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and her master’s degree in business administration from New York University.

Marc Weinroth

Weinroth, of Miami, is the Assistant General Counsel for the Miami Dolphins. He is a current member of the University of Miami Entertainment, Arts, and Sports Law Board of Advisors and the Sports Lawyers Foundation. Weinroth earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from the University of Pennsylvania.

