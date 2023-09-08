Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights the Florida State Guard Response Efforts Following Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the Florida State Guard’s efforts to help impacted Floridians following Hurricane Idalia. In preparation for Hurricane Idalia, the Florida State Guard was activated for the first time in more than 75 years after the Governor re-established the Guard in 2022. Florida State Guard soldiers helped with damage assessments, distribution of hot meals and debris cleanup. Additionally, the Florida State Guard operated their own Point of Distribution (POD) in Live Oak, Florida, where impacted Floridians could pick up food, water, ice and tarps.

“We re-established the Florida State Guard to ensure our state was prepared for an emergency,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our Florida State Guard soldiers have already proven how important they are to the state of Florida. They stood tall to protect those in need immediately following Hurricane Idalia.”

The Florida State Guard immediately deployed into the field following Hurricane Idalia to clear debris and help the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) with damage assessments. State Guard soldiers have continued to assist FDOT cut and toss crews and local emergency management officials in Hamilton County with debris cleanup. Soldiers are also present in Dixie County helping the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with debris cleanup.

Additionally, Guard members have helped nonprofits with meal distribution, transporting the meals into the communities that needed it most after losing power due to Hurricane Idalia. To further help communities receive goods, the State Guard also helped unload truckloads of supplies donated by Walmart and Publix and move them into areas that the trucks were unable to travel to.

Florida State Guard soldiers stood up and operated a POD in Live Oak, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia. At the POD, soldiers filled the trunks of impacted Floridians with needed supplies like food, water, ice and tarps.

