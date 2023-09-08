Submit Release
VSP Royalton - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr Ryan Miller                           

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9-8-23/0800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sand Hill Rd Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Assault

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9-8-23 the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding an assault that had occurred earlier in the day in Bethel.  VSP - Royalton is looking to speak with Matthew Dobson in connection to the investigation.

 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dobson is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at: 802-234-9933. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us. or by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

