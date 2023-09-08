FEMA Seeks Public Input on Simplifying Preparedness Grants

WASHINGTON-- FEMA has published a notice in the Federal Register seeking comment on how to enhance the management and administration of its preparedness grant programs.

This national engagement will help the agency gain better understanding of how to continue to assist the nation and first responders in building, sustaining and improving our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate terrorism and other high-consequence disasters and emergencies.

The Notice and Request for Information (RFI) is in line with both the Department of Homeland Security 2023 Priorities and with the 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan to enhance customer service by soliciting stakeholder feedback.

“FEMA awards billions of dollars annually to state, local, tribal and territorial governments, as well as non-profit and private sector entities,” said FEMA Assistant Administrator of Grants Pam Williams. “FEMA exists to help people before, during and after their worst days. To do this effectively, our policies and programs are guided by the needs of the people we serve.”

This RFI provides an opportunity for interested parties to provide input. FEMA is seeking suggestions on how to:

Improve management and administration of grant programs by simplifying application processes and enhancing customer service.

Ensure greater accessibility and equity for under resourced populations.

In 2022 and 2023, FEMA held public listening sessions and tribal consultations to discuss improvements to specific preparedness grant programs and legislation, including the Emergency Management Performance Grant Program; the Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program; Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program; the Build America, Buy America Act; the Shelter and Services Grant Program; and the Community Disaster Resilience Zones Act. In keeping with the 2022–2026 FEMA Strategic Plan, the agency gathers additional feedback to routinely evaluate preparedness grant programs and policies for outcome disparities.

FEMA will host two public listening sessions and one tribal consultation to allow interested parties to provide feedback. Please visit FEMA.gov for additional information and to register to attend.

For this RFI, interested persons may submit comments electronically through the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Follow the instructions for submitting comments and use Docket ID: FEMA-2023-0024. Submitting this information makes it public; you may wish to read the Privacy and Security Notice. Comments can also be submitted to FEMA by emailing FEMA-Grants-Feedback@fema.dhs.gov. Comments are due no later than 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 7.

Visit FEMA.gov for more information.