Application Deadline Has Passed, But Help Still Available

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has passed, but help is still available for survivors of the severe winter storms and mudslides that began Feb. 21 and ravaged 14 counties.

FEMA strongly recommends that renters and homeowners in Butte, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Tulare and Tuolumne counties who applied for disaster assistance by the Sept. 1 deadline stay in touch. They will need to keep FEMA updated on any changes in mailing addresses, email addresses, or phone numbers as well as the current status of their insurance settlements.

FEMA can be reached by going online to disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling (800) 621-3362 toll-free, The telephone lines are currently operating round the clock, seven days a week. People who use a relay service, captioned telephone service or other assistive service should give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available.

FEMA also urged survivors to complete and return any U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster loan applications they may have received. Homeowners, renters and businesses who have applied for low-interest disaster loans can follow up with any questions at by calling SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@SBA.gov.

People are not obligated to accept a loan if approved. If SBA cannot approve an application, in most cases SBA will refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for possible additional assistance.

Homeowners and renters who applied for FEMA disaster assistance have the right to appeal FEMA’s eligibility decisions. Survivors who disagree with FEMA’s eligibility decision may file an appeal in writing within 60 days of receiving their letter, even though the application deadline has passed. To learn more about the appeals process, including what to include and how to file an appeal, click here.