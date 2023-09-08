STATEMENT: Florida Senate Democratic Leader on Supreme Court Abortion Hearing

FLORIDA, September 8 - Tallahassee —

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Florida listened to arguments on the right to an abortion in Florida’s Constitution. In light of this critical moment in Florida history, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) shared this statement:

“Today I sat in the courtroom as Florida’s conservative-leaning Supreme Court considered the fate and freedom of women and girls in our state. This case comes down to one thing: protecting Floridians’ constitutional right to privacy – and the decision will be Florida’s own Roe v. Wade. If this Court agrees to reverse precedent, the safety of women, girls, and sexual assault survivors throughout Florida and the Southeast will be imperiled, because -- as people across the political spectrum agree -- abortion is absolutely healthcare.

This decision belongs with the people, and that’s why we’re fighting to put abortion on the ballot in 2024. We’ve seen the dangerous impact of abortion bans here and across the country. We must regain the rights stolen from us.”

