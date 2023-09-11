ESOMAR releases new material for the Global Data Quality initiative
New framework provides guidance on research participant experience and engagement
I am delighted by the launch of this material which places the research participant back at the centre of our consideration.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global community for data, research and insights, is pleased to announce the launch of new material to support the industry Global Data Quality (GDQ) initiative. The new framework, entitled “How to improve research participants’ experience and enhance data quality”, seeks to highlight and address the main challenges in the way that researchers interact with research participants.
— Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR
The framework, developed by ESOMAR’s Professional Standards Committee working with industry experts, summarises a number of questions that should be asked to understand the approach being taken by those responsible for designing research studies. Through discussion and review, the commissioner of the research will be able to distinguish those research partners who take participant engagement seriously.
Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR said, “I am delighted by the launch of this material which places the research participant back at the centre of our consideration. Our industry depends on the co-operation of members of the public, and yet this collaboration or ‘partnership’ is often taken for granted. This material will help us to address these issues and to improve data quality as a consequence.”
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
About the Global Data Quality Initiative (GDQ)
The Canadian Research Insights Council (CRIC), ESOMAR, Insights Association, Market Research Society (MRS), The Research Society (TRS), SampleCon, and The Association of Market Research Austria (VMÖ) are coordinating efforts to address ongoing and emerging risks to data quality in the market and social research, consumer insights and analytics industry. With the goal of increasing information and building trust, each organization is leading a workstream that delivers to the global quality resources to improve the conversation and outcomes in several areas with a direct impact on the quality of research. For additional information see globaldataquality.org
