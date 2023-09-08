Submit Release
Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza Named Official Pizza of the Green Bay Packers

Our partnership with the Packers is monumental for us. The legacy that the Packers have built, not only in this state but across the country is second to none; to be one of their partners is exciting.”
— Chad Schultz
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernatello's Foods, a frozen pizza manufacturer located in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has announced that Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza has been named the “Official Pizza of the Green Bay Packers.” Brew Pub Pizzas are recognized for their abundance of award-winning Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, high quality meat and veggie toppings and a bold flavorful sauce, all on a thin crust.

“Our partnership with the Green Bay Packers is monumental for us as a company,” said Chad Schultz, President of Bernatello’s Foods. “The legacy that the Packers have built, not only in this state, but across the country and the world, is second to none; to be one of their partners is extremely exciting.”

Fans will be able to enjoy a slice of Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza pizza during each home game at Lambeau Field in select concession stands.

We are also proud to announce that Brew Pub Pizza has introduced four new Brew Pub Packer pizzas! The four unique Packer varieties include: The Kicker, (jalapeno popper), Stadium Steak (philly cheese steak), BBQ Blitz (smoked chicken with BBQ sauce), and Pick Six (six meat). These amazing Packer pizzas are now available at your local Wisconsin grocer, take one (or pick six!) home today!

Go Pack Go!

To know more about Bernatello’s Foods please visit www.bernatellos.com.

