Bernatello's Pizza, INC acquires Festive Foods, LLC

Bernatello’s Pizza, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of frozen pizza, has announced the acquisition of Festive Foods, LLC out of Waupaca, WI.
The acquisition will allow us to continue our aggressive growth plan, adding capacity, along with exciting innovation. We are very excited to welcome the Festive team to the Bernatello’s Family.”WAUPACA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernatello’s Pizza, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of frozen pizza, has announced the acquisition of Festive Foods, LLC out of Waupaca, WI. Owned and operated by Mike Holmgren since 2008, they were a trusted co-packer of frozen pizzas.
— Chad Schultz, President
“The acquisition will allow us to continue our aggressive growth plan, adding capacity, along with new and exciting innovation. We’d like to thank Mike Holmgren and team for their efforts and perseverance in building a new facility after a devastating fire in June of 2022. We are very excited to welcome the Festive team to the Bernatello’s Family.” stated Chad Schultz, President of Bernatello’s.
Bernatello’s Pizza, Inc currently operates a plant in Kaukauna, WI and Maple Lake, MN, producing over 60 million pizzas annually under the brands of Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza, Bellatoria, Roma, Orv’s and Pizza Corner. Owned and operated by the Ramsay Family since 1982.
YouTube