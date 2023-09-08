Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,070 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 19 in Raleigh and by teleconference

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19 at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh. The public may attend the meeting in person or listen online or by phone.

WHO:       State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT:      Meeting 

WHEN:      Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

WHERE:    Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center, 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh and via WebEx

The agenda and meeting-related documents will be available before the meeting here.

To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting: email Jennifer.Haynie@deq.nc.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18.

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mef4a451dc188db18d8dff69a7d7089e4

Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2423 878 0447

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices. 

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Sept. 19 in Raleigh and by teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more