VoDaVi Technologies Awarded Multi-Year Extensions with MHEC Technology Contracts

NEW ENGLAND, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi) has been awarded multi-year renewal contracts with the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC). VoDaVi has been revalidated as an official supplier on the MC13-F05 Technology Contract, F14-Network Infrastructure and Management Services Contract, and the S03 Project, Business and Technical Services Contract. These contracts provide a vital role in allowing VoDaVi to continue to provide the most elite offerings to all MHEC members and faculty.

Chris Friel, President and CEO commented, “We are thrilled to be awarded once more as an authorized supplier on VoDaVi’s existing MHEC contracts. VoDaVi engineers have a long history of assisting Government and Education entities to reach their full potential. The VoDaVi team is looking forward to providing our best-in-class solutions and services to MHEC and its members in the New England area.”

The expanded awards are an important win for VoDaVi. As a small business, VoDaVi is proud of its service to the higher education community and truly values working collaboratively with our higher education partners to ensure technology delivers the impact and educational outcomes desired by our constituents.

Although this contract is referred to as the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium it is available as a technology procurement vehicle to all MHEC members throughout New England. MHEC members are in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The membership includes non-profit public and private institutions of higher education, technical, charter and vocational schools, municipalities including elementary and secondary schools, preparatory schools, and educational non-profit organizations.

The extended offerings allowed under this contract will allow VoDaVi to bring our educational offerings and service offerings to over eight hundred & fifty (850) educational institutions and government agencies who are members of MHEC throughout New England.

VoDaVi has a resolute Customer Success team devoted to finding the best solutions for our clients. With over a decade of experience within the education sector, VoDaVi has a unique advantage when it comes to providing high end services to New England educators, administrators, and support staff.

This contract allows VoDaVi to offer the following exceptional technology brands: Cisco, HP Enterprise, Aruba, HP Inc., SonicWall, Dell, Grandstream, APC, Jabra, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Poly, Quest, Turing Video, and VoDaVi Technologies full catalog of educational services and offerings at cost-effective price points that will allow MHEC members to enhance their technology spend.

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies provides Business & Education Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.

About Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC)

Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) was formed in 1977 and was established by M.G.L. Ch. 15a, Sec 24A to create efficiencies in the State College and University procurement processes by leveraging purchasing volume to negotiate better prices. The MHEC Bid, Award, and Contract process is in compliance with Public Bidding Laws, Rules and Regulations. As a premier contracting group, all current MHEC contracts can be adopted by Members without the additional invitation for bid (IFB) process work needing to be done before contract use.

Today the MHEC has expanded its membership to include non-profit public and private institutions of higher education, technical, charter and vocational schools, municipalities including elementary and secondary schools, preparatory schools, and educational non-profit organizations located within New England. For more information on the MHEC visit http://www.mhec.net