Westward360 and Apartment People Announce a Strategic Chicago Partnership
Westward360 announced today a new strategic partnership with Apartment People Realty.
Our current clients, as well as new clientele, will benefit greatly from the addition of Apartment People Realty’s tenant placement services.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for rental property owners and community associations, announced today a new strategic partnership with Apartment People Realty. This exciting partnership will allow two best in class Chicago-based real estate leaders to better serve Chicagoland’s building owners and landlords.
Westward360 and Apartment People Realty will leverage their expertise and shared vision for growth and excellent client service to continue to push the envelope in Chicago’s real estate market.
“After meeting with Westward360, I am thrilled to be part of this exciting partnership. Finding a management company with the knowledge and resources to offer our level of service was not an easy task. Offering our landlords services tailored to their specific needs was very important to me.” Eric Scholl, President of The Apartment People.
The announcement reflects the commitment of Westward360 to the Chicago real estate market and investors. Headquartered in Lincoln Park, Chicago, with offices now open in Tinley Park, Naperville, Woodstock, and Elmwood Park, Westward360 is even better positioned to make property management easy for owners.
“For our investors, a key piece of the puzzle is ensuring a good match between tenant and apartment. The professionals at Apartment People Realty understand this and utilize their extensive history of rentals to achieve this goal. We are honored to be Apartment People Realty’s exclusive management referral. Our current clients, as well as new clientele, will benefit greatly from the addition of Apartment People Realty’s tenant placement services.”
Nathan Brown, CIO of Westward360
To learn more about Westward360, visit www.westward360.com
To learn more about Apartment People Realty, visit www.aprealty.com
About Westward360
Westward360 is dedicated to providing exceptional rental management, community management, and brokerage services. Serving multiple markets throughout the United States, we have the systems, strategies, and expertise to meet the specialized needs of even the most demanding client. Our team stands united and excited about the disruption we continue to create all in an effort to make our industry the best it can be.
Team – Responsive – Transparent – Glassful – Relentless – Innovative
About Apartment People Realty
AP Realty has a unique approach to the real estate market. Our team of dedicated brokers can assist with all of your real estate needs. Having access to a private network of landlords gives us a significant advantage over other brokerages. Our process has proven to be beneficial not only to property owners and investors but also first time homebuyers and renters.
