Introducing Hannah Pitts: The Catalyst Center's Newest Addition to Their Esteemed Therapy Team
With 10 years in trauma care and expertise in EMDR & Brainspotting, Hannah Pitts is a pivotal addition to our therapy team at the Catalyst Center.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catalyst Center is excited to announce a new member of their therapy team, Hannah Pitts! Hannah has provided trauma-informed care to children, teens, and adults for nearly a decade. As a trained EMDR and Brainspotting therapist who works through an attachment lens, she provides sound care for clients of all ages in a compassionate environment conducive to healing and growth. Although Hannah is easygoing and kind, she is unafraid to sit with you and/or your family through the challenging work of therapy.
Realizing her natural ability to connect with children, teens, and their parents, Hannah invested in the supervision and training necessary to become a Registered Play Therapist in 2017 and additional training in Pediatric EMDR. Her child clients know that “Hannah helps me with feelings, problems, and worries so that I can feel better.” They even report having some fun in the playroom! Through play, Hannah offers children a safe, caring, and creative environment that allows them to process challenges, heal from trauma, and thrive. She provides attachment work with children under 2 years of age with a parent or caregiver present. At ages 3 and above, a child may be seen individually or with a caregiver based on their presenting issues and therapeutic goals.
Hannah has experience and enjoys working with pre-teens and teens on issues including, but not limited to, adjustments, self-worth, body image, and healthy relationships. She often works with parents on what to expect and how to navigate the teen years, with the tension of providing independence and boundaries.
Adults will find Hannah provides a non-judgmental, secure environment that will allow them to challenge old patterns and behaviors to find new perspectives. She specializes in perinatal mental health and working with new parents, trauma work, grief and loss, including birth trauma and pregnancy/infant loss, blended families, adoption, anxiety, fear, behavioral issues, attachment disorders, depression, religious perspectives and trauma, childhood trauma, and life transitions.
Hear from Hannah:
I meet people where they are and empower them to meet their goals. Someone recently asked me why I believe therapy works, and I replied, “Because I have seen it!” I have seen therapy work repeatedly to heal trauma, strengthen families, and increase healthy functioning.
Working with children and teens has been rewarding because of how powerful treatment can be. Due to their age, children and teens have fewer neural networks than adults, making their trauma faster to process and coping skills quicker to integrate. By receiving therapy at a young age, we give kids and teens a healthy foundation rather than saving their battles when life gets more complicated.
That being said, it is never too late for growth and change. I have had the honor and experience of accompanying many adults through healing and changes. Using mind-body modalities such as EMDR and Brainspotting, I have offered clients hope when they feel like nothing has worked in the past. These are also helpful for people who are exhausted from using coping skills or report incongruencies between what they know and how they feel. I am passionate about providing therapeutic services that have a meaningful and lasting impact.
