Catalyst Center Introduces Ground-breaking Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy to Revolutionize Mental Health Treatment
Denver's Catalyst Center launches Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy, offering innovative mental health solutions for conditions like depression and PTSD
Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy has demonstrated an over 70% response rate in clinical trials, which blows traditional psychiatric medicines out of the water.”DENVER, CO, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Center, Denver's leading provider of innovative mental health services, is excited to announce the introduction of a ground-breaking new therapy: Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP). This pioneering form of treatment offers a new horizon of healing for individuals who are navigating depression, anxiety, PTSD, and various other mental health conditions.
Founded in 2010, the Catalyst Center has gained recognition for its dedication to holistic mental health services, catering to clients from a wide variety of backgrounds and life situations. The center’s team is composed of psychologists, counselors, and therapists who are not only well-trained but also empathetic and devoted to their craft.
“We are experiencing a mental health crisis in this country. New approaches are needed to provide the healing our community deserves," says Dr. Erin Jacklin, founder of the Catalyst Center. "Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy has demonstrated an over 70% response rate in clinical trials, which blows traditional psychiatric medicines out of the water. Our KAP program offers hope for healing to those who haven't found satisfactory relief from traditional approaches."
Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) is a cutting-edge therapeutic intervention that combines the off-label use of low-dose Ketamine - a legal, FDA-approved medication - with psychotherapy. It is a holistic, integrated method that combines psychological and biological techniques to promote healing. The Catalyst Center has designed its KAP program following extensive research, incorporating safe and best-practice protocols.
Ketamine has demonstrated a unique capacity to rapidly alleviate symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. When used in conjunction with psychotherapy, the effects can be deeply transformative. KAP is conducted under the supervision of skilled medical and mental health professionals who provide an emotionally safe and therapeutic environment, ensuring the best outcomes for clients.
This program at Catalyst Center isn't just about symptom relief; it's about paving the path to deep, meaningful change in people's lives. "Our aim is to offer a space of genuine healing and growth," adds Dr. Jacklin. "We hope KAP will be the catalyst that leads many to experience profound transformation and regain control over their mental health."
The Catalyst Center welcomes inquiries and consultations regarding Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy, aiming to provide comprehensive information and ensure it’s a good fit for potential clients. Discover a new paradigm of mental health treatment and witness how the Catalyst Center is transforming lives and fostering resilience.
Take the first step towards wellness and healing. Schedule your consultation today by visiting our website at https://catalystcenterllc.com/services/ketamine-assisted-psychotherapy/ or call us at (720) 675-7123. Begin your journey with us, and let Catalyst Center be your guide towards a brighter tomorrow.
About Catalyst Center
The Catalyst Center, located in Denver, Colorado, is a multidisciplinary team of compassionate professionals dedicated to holistic mental health care. Founded by Dr. Erin Jacklin in 2010, the Catalyst Center focuses on offering a wide range of services including individual, couples, and family therapy, EMDR, psychological assessments, and postpartum support, among others. The introduction of Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy further strengthens their commitment to provide innovative and effective treatment modalities.
