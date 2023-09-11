APONA Announces Strategic Partnership with Illustria

Apona Security Illustria

This collaboration aims to ensure robust defenses and heightened resilience in the face of evolving cybersecurity challenges

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apona Security, a leading application security solutions provider that helps enterprises and service providers manage data and improve security across their patented product suites is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Illustria, a leading software supply chain security company to bring about a significant transformation in software security and bolster supply chain resilience.

“By leveraging Apona’s state-of-the-art software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Static Application Security Testing (SAST) technologies, along with Illustria’s deep expertise in Supply Chain Defense, we are poised to deliver unmatched protection against cyber threats across the entire software development lifecycle” said Ben Chappell, CEO at Apona.

The key goals of this strategy partnership are as follows:

-Proactive Risk Mitigation: Mitigate security risks early on by integrating SCA and SAST technologies into your development processes, ensuring robust software security.

-Compliance & Governance: Stay compliant with industry regulations and best practices, safeguarding your organization's reputation and customer trust.

-Continuous Monitoring: Leverage real-time monitoring capabilities to detect and remediate emerging threats, always keeping the software environment secure.

-Developer Empowerment: Enable developers with the knowledge and tools to enhance secure coding practices, fostering a collaborative security culture.

“Our mission is to fortify your software supply chain against cyber threats and safeguard your organization's digital assets. Together, we will build a more secure and resilient future” said Idan Wiener, CEO and Co-founder of Illustria.



About Apona:

Recognizing the growing need to securely manage the software supply chain security, Apona was developed with a focus on analyzing and remediating vulnerabilities at the code level. Apona is the only Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool on the market today that finds vulnerabilities in both the libraries and in code, including code fragments.

By providing a comprehensive software bill of material (SBOM), clients get an accurate view of the components they are using in both their on-premise and cloud-based deployment. Apona is based in Sacramento, California and was founded by security industry veterans with decades of experience in the cybersecurity and R&D space. To learn more, please visit https://Apona.ai/ or contact Apona directly at info@apona.ai.



About Illustria

Illustria aims to promote responsible use of open source by preventing software supply chain attacks in the development lifecycle. By bridging the gap between security teams and engineering, Illustria helps you keep your applications secure throughout their lifecycle. To experience the benefits of Illustria's solution, schedule a demo today at https://illustria.io and safeguard against supply chain attacks.