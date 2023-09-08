Iowa Senate Update: September 2023

Celebrating Labor Day

This Monday on Labor Day, we were proud to celebrate the working people of Iowa and the labor movement, whose victories make our families and communities stronger.

Labor Day is an important reminder that our work is not done. When Republicans took power in Iowa, they wasted no time passing laws to gut collective bargaining rights, slashing wages for union and non-union workers alike, and restrict unemployment benefits. Now, Governor Reynolds and Republican politicians have led our state into a historic workforce crisis. And instead of solving that problem, they’ve chosen to rewrite Iowa’s child labor law to allow our kids to work more dangerous jobs.

But this summer, Iowans have taken a stand. From Des Moines to Dubuque to Newton, Iowans are demanding fair wages and respect – and they’re getting results! We can’t think of a better way to honor the Labor movement.

All Iowans deserve a good-paying job, a middle-class life, and a secure retirement – and that’s what we’re working for in the Iowa Senate. We hope you and your family enjoyed a safe, responsible, and healthy Labor Day.

Quick Updates

Come see your Supreme Court. The Iowa Supreme Court kicks off its 2023-24 term this month, and will hear cases at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Sept. 19 and the University of Iowa Law School on Sept. 29. Seeing Supreme Court arguments in person can be illuminating, but the Court also posts all of their cases on YouTube. And for the stats lovers out there, here’s last term by the numbers.

The Iowa Supreme Court kicks off its 2023-24 term this month, and will hear cases at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Sept. 19 and the University of Iowa Law School on Sept. 29. Seeing Supreme Court arguments in person can be illuminating, but the Court also posts all of their cases on YouTube. And for the stats lovers out there, here’s last term by the numbers. Stay gold, Iowa. The Iowa State Capitol will be a little brighter on the Des Moines skyline when all the scaffolding is removed this fall. Workers are completing a lengthy project that repaired and refurbished the four smaller domes at the corners of the statehouse – including regilding them with gold leaf. The Neumann construction company replaced 40,000 bricks, restored the decorative toppers on the domes, repaired gutters, restored four skylights, and repainted windows. To schedule a tour of the Iowa State Capitol, call 515-281-5591 or just stop by the visitors center on the ground floor.

The Iowa State Capitol will be a little brighter on the Des Moines skyline when all the scaffolding is removed this fall. Workers are completing a lengthy project that repaired and refurbished the four smaller domes at the corners of the statehouse – including regilding them with gold leaf. The Neumann construction company replaced 40,000 bricks, restored the decorative toppers on the domes, repaired gutters, restored four skylights, and repainted windows. High school rankings: U.S. News and World Report ranks the nation’s best high schools based on six factors including college readiness, student assessments, and graduation rates. The best high school rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Iowa high school rankings can be found here.

U.S. News and World Report ranks the nation’s best high schools based on six factors including college readiness, student assessments, and graduation rates. The best high school rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Iowa high school rankings can be found here. New test data. State-level education assessment results from the last school year were released late last month and show little to no growth across most grades in English language arts as well as persistent achievement gaps between groups of students. The statewide assessment is given every spring and affects what’s taught in Iowa classrooms. There will be achievement gaps so long as Iowa lawmakers continue to short-change our public schools and prioritize funneling taxpayer dollars into private schools. Iowa public education has been held back by staffing shortages, inadequate funding, and mean-spirited attacks schools and educators. We must support our public schools and educators and increase investments to ensure a quality education for all of Iowa’s students.

State-level education assessment results from the last school year were released late last month and show little to no growth across most grades in English language arts as well as persistent achievement gaps between groups of students. The statewide assessment is given every spring and affects what’s taught in Iowa classrooms. There will be achievement gaps so long as Iowa lawmakers continue to short-change our public schools and prioritize funneling taxpayer dollars into private schools. Iowa public education has been held back by staffing shortages, inadequate funding, and mean-spirited attacks schools and educators. We must support our public schools and educators and increase investments to ensure a quality education for all of Iowa’s students. Tips for healthy kids . As students head back to school, these tips from experts may help your kids stay healthy and stay in the classroom. It’s important to make sure all immunizations are up to date, and have open dialogue with your kids to monitor mental health, which can be just as important as physical health when attending school.

. As students head back to school, these tips from experts may help your kids stay healthy and stay in the classroom. It’s important to make sure all immunizations are up to date, and have open dialogue with your kids to monitor mental health, which can be just as important as physical health when attending school. Iowa Bridges on U.S. Stamps . Two iconic Iowa bridges are featured on new postage stamps release last month by the United States Postal Service. The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge connecting Council Bluffs to Omaha and the Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge between Bettendorf and Moline will appear on Presorted First Class Mail stamps as part of a bridge-themed four-stamp series. To see the stamps and find more information on ordering them, click here.

. Two iconic Iowa bridges are featured on new postage stamps release last month by the United States Postal Service. The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge connecting Council Bluffs to Omaha and the Interstate 74 Mississippi River Bridge between Bettendorf and Moline will appear on Presorted First Class Mail stamps as part of a bridge-themed four-stamp series. To see the stamps and find more information on ordering them, click here. Election year 2023. City and school board elections are right around the corner. The following information from the Iowa Secretary of State will help candidates and voters:

City and school board elections are right around the corner. The following information from the Iowa Secretary of State will help candidates and voters: Senate Dems Seeking Interns . The Iowa Senate Democratic Caucus is seeking talented and motivated interns for the 2024 legislative session. Interns work directly with Democratic senators and staff, assisting the communications team in shaping the message and sharing the story of the 2024 session. The internship program is open to college students, School to Work program participants, and others interested in learning the basics of political communication. Click here for more information and application instructions.

. The Iowa Senate Democratic Caucus is seeking talented and motivated interns for the 2024 legislative session. Interns work directly with Democratic senators and staff, assisting the communications team in shaping the message and sharing the story of the 2024 session. The internship program is open to college students, School to Work program participants, and others interested in learning the basics of political communication. Click here for more information and application instructions. Applications Open for Legislative Page Program. Applications are now open for the 2024 Iowa Legislative Page Program, in which Iowa high school juniors and seniors live in Des Moines and work at the Capitol throughout the legislative session. Pages are assigned to the Senate, the House or the Legislative Services Agency and perform crucial tasks to keep the legislature running. Click here for more information and application instructions.

On Social Media