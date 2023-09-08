Istituto Marangoni Miami Students Collaborate With Sprayground To Create S/S24 New York Fashion Week Runway Looks
Design by Victoria Sarmiento, student at Istituto Marangoni Miami. S/S24 New York Fashion Week. Sprayground.
Design by Veronica Lam, student at Istituto Marangoni Miami. S/S24 New York Fashion Week. Sprayground.
As part of S/S24 New York Fashion Week, 5 students from Istituto Marangoni Miami were selected as finalists in a collaboration with Sprayground.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of S/S24 New York Fashion Week, five students from Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM), the design school shaping the future of fashion, were selected as finalists in a collaboration with lifestyle brand, Sprayground. Students Victoria Sarmiento, Vanessa Lubeigt, Taneika Gibson, Veronica Lam, and Ryan Hamilton designed garments inspired by the brand for Sprayground's runway show at the Fotografiska Museum International in New York City. This year’s event was particularly significant as it celebrated the 20th anniversary of the pop-culture classic film, Fight Club.
About the Collaboration
The collaborative project gave the IMM fashion design students a platform to use their creativity to design garments inspired by Sprayground's innovative and story-driven aesthetic. Utilizing rolls of Sprayground's iconic materials, students designed garments that were worn on the runway show which took place on September 7, 2023. The competition was intense. Only five finalists and three winners were chosen to see their designs come to life on the runway.
The Challenge and The Reward
Designing garments at a professional level, especially for an event as prestigious as New York Fashion Week, requires a blend of creativity, precision, and dedication to the craft. "Sprayground is an expression of artistic interpretation. The complexity of garment making is difficult at best. Students had to learn how to adapt to the human form allowing creativity to work is rewarding," said Eyan Allen, Professor at Istituto Marangoni Miami, "It was a great honor to be working with David Ben-David and his team.”
Quality and Functionality
Durability, strength, and longevity are the hallmarks of Sprayground’s design philosophy. The brand's commitment to functionality reflects the needs of today's youthful tech-savvy consumers, with compartments designed for headphones, sunglasses, laptops, and tablets.
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga, or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands. The Miami location, founded by Hakan Baykam, opened its doors in 2018.
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami offers a variety of fashion, styling, fashion business, interior design courses and graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
