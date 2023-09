Rellevate Builds Impressive Network of Public Sector Advisors

Expanding Public Sector Outreach

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, announces that partnering with Aspire Partners, it has selected 21 Public Sector advisors to work with Rellevate in 19 states. These Rellevate Public Sector Advisors will significantly expand Rellevate’s public sector outreach, bringing its state-of-the-art disbursement technology across the United States.“Building off of our monumental success in Georgia with the Department of Human Services Cash Assistance Program distributing $1 billion dollars with 3 million Georgia Constituents served, we are ecstatic to partner with 21 remarkably qualified individuals to help bring Rellevate to states and municipalities across the country,” said Chairman & CEO Stewart Stockdale. “Our mission to help those Americans that need it most will be fast-tracked by this major undertaking.”Rellevate’s network of Public Sector Advisors bring direct experience working with federal, state, and local level government and complements Rellevate’s current and increasing success in the market category.“The partnering of Aspire Advisors and Rellevate immediately expands Rellevate’s reach and the great initiatives it is undertaking. Rellevate’s leading-edge technology platform will enable states to best help their constituents,” said Shawn Hull, CEO of Aspire Partners.Rellevate Public Sector Advisors are beginning their outreach immediately. A full list of Rellevate’s 21 Public Sector Advisors, along with their corresponding states, can be found below. Additional Advisors will add to this impressive group of individuals who share Rellevate's mission and passion for helping Americans in need.Rellevate Public Sector Advisors:Alabama – Tommy JacksonAssistant Professor, Higher Education Administration and College Student Affairs, University of West GeorgiaArizona – Andre ChristianCEO, Techquity Advisors, Former Director at Toshiba AmericaCalifornia – Sherry KesslerSenior Account Executive, Aspire Partners USAConnecticut –Jim Amann & Michael RellFormer Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives, and the Mayor of Wethersfield Connecticut, respectivelyFlorida – Jason WatkinsOwner, All American Financial Services, Retired United States Army, Sr. Business AnalystIdaho – Larry LipschultzPrincipal, Treasure Valley Advisors, Former CFO, Oppenheimer Companies Inc.Illinois – R. Blake WilsonEntrepreneur, author and 30-year sales professionalKansas – Dondi DixMLB Group Advisory Board, Business Owner, and Former Chief People Officer at Lockton CompaniesKentucky – Jason YoungPresident & Managing Partner, Peak Partners, LLCMaryland – Jean-Claude FresnelCEO & Founder, Lenserf & Co.Minnesota – Janeé HarteauCEO, Vitals Aware Services, Former Chief of Police of the City of MinneapolisMissouri – Carl Scotten20 years in executive sales leadershipNebraska – Randy MortensenManaging Partner, RPM Global Advisors LLCNew Jersey – Donna Moore31 years of senior sales experienceNew York – Rhonda HudsonOwner & CEO, B.O.W. Business Solutions LLCPennsylvania – Todd LewisPrincipal and Senior Advisor, The Delphi AdvisorsTennessee – Christian Briggs & Troy CurtisCEO, Briggs Ventures Inc., 30 years executive sales leader, respectivelyTexas – Mark WilsonPresident, ATI Consultancy Group, LLC and former COO of Ship 2 Shore, Inc.Washington – Doug MillerFounder & Managing Director, Candu Ventures, Former City Council Member for the City of Tacoma“This impressive group of industry professionals will help expand Rellevate’s reach across the country,” said Director of Business Development - Government, Jordan Pantalone. “The knowledge and experience this initial group brings to the table is unparalleled.”About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.