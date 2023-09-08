DEQ Monitoring Fish Kill in Neuse River

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources continues to monitor a fish kill in the Neuse River, located in an area that includes New Bern near Union Point and Bridgeton, downstream to Riverdale. Fish kills are common and can occur in the summertime, particularly under the conditions present this summer. Although there has been no indication of a chemical or toxin component in conjunction with the fish kill, residents should always avoid water where a fish kill is present.

Menhaden is the predominant species affected in this fish kill, as is typical under the type of conditions the area has been experiencing. DEQ is also monitoring the area for algal blooms that have been seen in the area.

A combination of environmental factors, including intense heat, inputs due to a tropical storm, and otherwise low amounts of precipitation, all lead to stratification of waters with very low dissolved oxygen (DO) in the lower depths. Algal investigation so far has not shown cyanobacteria or algal toxins, and DWR staff will continue evaluating algae in these areas.

This low dissolved oxygen situation is known as hypoxia, a condition caused by a lack of oxygen below normal conditions. It commonly occurs during the summertime as the waters warm up and the biological metabolism of river water constituents consume oxygen. These conditions, in addition to the effects of continuous algal blooms, can combine to exacerbate low DO levels, causing hypoxia. These environmental stressors can often result in fish kills.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, if you see a fish kill (the sudden death of large numbers of fish, usually in a restricted area) in which more than a few fish or shellfish are dead, dying, acting erratically or have sores, follow these common-sense precautions:

Stay away from these waters while those conditions exist. Don't go into the water.

Do not eat, use or collect any fish, crabs, other animals or items from these waters.

Do not let pets swim in or eat fish from these waters.

If you come in contact with the water where fish or shellfish are dead, dying, appear sick, or have sores:

Remove wet clothing and keep separate from other items until it has been washed.

Wash any body part (except the eyes) that comes into contact with the waters, using soap and clean water. Rinse eyes with lots of clear, clean water.

Use waterproof gloves when handling pets and items that have come into contact with the waters.

See your doctor or health provider if you experience any symptoms (e.g., confusion, vomiting, diarrhea) that might be caused by exposure to these waters.

More information on fish kills is available online. Residents can report fish kills directly to DEQ and view recent reports on an online dashboard.

For more information on algal blooms, visit the DWR algal blooms web page

Learn more about the Division of Water Resources.