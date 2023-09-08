Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,689 in the last 365 days.

Parkinson’s Community Los Angeles (PCLA) Kicks Off Let’s Taco Parkinson's, an In-Person Outdoor Giving Event

Event begins at 6:30 pm PST!!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PCLA has officially launched registration for LET’S TACO PARKINSON’S, taking place Wednesday, October 4, 2023 from 6:30pm-9:30pm at El Granjero Cantina located in The Original Farmers Market.

The fundraising event will bring together the Parkinson’s community for a night of connection, story-sharing, festivities, and a variety of delicious food and drinks to accommodate most preferences! Dr. Elliott Hogg from Cedars Sinai will speak to the crowd.

Patrick LoSasso, Board President of PCLA said, “It’s great to come together again in person with friends who love PCLA and we look forward to meeting new friends at this celebration of community and education.”

For more information, contact: vivian@pcla.org

The event is sponsored by Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic.

Vivian Kanchian
Parkinson's Community Los Angeles (PCLA)
+1 310-871-3105
vivian@pcla.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Parkinson’s Community Los Angeles (PCLA) Kicks Off Let’s Taco Parkinson's, an In-Person Outdoor Giving Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more