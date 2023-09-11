Submit Release
Parkinson’s Community Los Angeles Presents Meet LA County’s New Movement Disorder Specialists (MDS), a Virtual Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PCLA has opened registration for MEET LA COUNTY’S NEW MOVEMENT DISORDER SPECIALISTS. Space is limited, so register today for this very special Zoom presentation on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00am PST.

The event will feature seven (7) MDS’s from the greater Los Angeles area (Cedars Sinai, UCLA, USC, and Veterans Administration). They will share a little bit about themselves, their backgrounds, and will answer participant’s (non-diagnostic) questions.

“There are only about 660 Movement Disorder Specialists in the entire US. Gaining access to these folks can be difficult. This is a wonderful opportunity to help people with Parkinson’s, and their loved ones meet new talented doctors who treat PD.” - Patrick LoSasso, Board President of PCLA


For more information, contact: vivian@pcla.org

This event is sponsored by Medtronic.

Vivian Kanchian
Parkinson's Community Los Angeles (PCLA)
+1 310-871-3105
vivian@pcla.org
