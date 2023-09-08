Esperanza Butler Achieves Dual Certification in YHSGR POWER BUYER and YHSGR Advantage "Sellers Solutions" at YHSGR
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is pleased to announce that Esperanza Butler, a dedicated and forward-thinking real estate agent, has recently completed her certification in the YHSGR POWER BUYER program and the YHSGR Advantage Sellers Solutions Certification.
YHSGR Advantage is a groundbreaking marketplace offered by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty that provides comprehensive solutions for buying and selling homes. These solutions include Instant Sale, Modern Bridge, Cash Offers, and more, all designed to empower both buyers and sellers in today's dynamic real estate market.
In an era where real estate agents are expected to offer their clients a comprehensive understanding of all their options, YHSGR Advantage equips Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents with the tools they need to secure all available offers for their clients. This includes offers from iBuyers, Power Buyers, and various other solution providers, facilitated through cutting-edge technology.
Esperanza Butler's dual certification includes the following YHSGR Advantage programs:
• Cash Buyer Flex: This program allows clients to undergo pre-approval through YHSGR’s trusted lender partners and receive pre-funding. Subsequently, upon acceptance of their cash offer, clients can close the deal with Power Buyer financing and swiftly transition into their new home. This program provides clients with the flexibility to secure financing while still having the ability to make a competitive cash offer.
• Cash Buyer Reserve: Similar to Cash Buyer Flex, clients receive pre-approval and pre-funding. The key distinction is that Power Buyer finalizes the deal with cash. After moving into their new home, clients have the option to repurchase it, offering them the security of knowing they can regain ownership if they choose to do so.
• Cash Buy Before Sell Reserve: Clients undergo pre-approval and pre-funding, submit a cash offer, and Power Buyer closes the deal with cash. Clients move into their new home, sell their old one, and retain the option to buy back their new home. This program allows clients to secure their new home before selling their current one, providing peace of mind during the transition.
• Cash Buy Rescue: In situations requiring a swift closing during escrow due to unforeseen circumstances, this program comes to the rescue. Designed to assist clients facing urgent needs, Power Buyer steps in with cash to ensure a smooth and timely transaction.
A Power Buyer, as part of the YHSGR POWER BUYER program, is a specialized home buying service that offers an unparalleled guarantee to buyers. Through a "cash-backed offer," Power Buyer ensures the security of the buyer's offer. Should the buyer's financing encounter any setbacks, Power Buyer steps in and purchases the home in cash on behalf of the buyer.
This innovative approach allows buyers to effectively make a cash offer without any financing contingencies. In a highly competitive housing market, this strategy has proven exceptionally effective for buyers to present a more attractive offer to home sellers. By eliminating the uncertainty of financing, the Power Buyer gives buyers a significant advantage in their home buying journey.
Esperanza Butler's dedication to staying at the forefront of the real estate industry and her commitment to providing clients with the best possible solutions have led her to achieve this dual certification. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty congratulates Esperanza on this accomplishment and looks forward to the continued success and exceptional service she will provide to her clients.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their innovative real estate solutions, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for buyers and sellers in today's dynamic real estate market. Their YHSGR Advantage program offers a range of innovative solutions, including the YHSGR POWER BUYER program, to empower clients and agents alike. For more information, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Esperanza Butler's dedication to staying at the forefront of the real estate industry and her commitment to providing clients with the best possible solutions have led her to achieve this dual certification. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty congratulates Esperanza on this accomplishment and looks forward to the continued success and exceptional service she will provide to her clients.
