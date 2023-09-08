BCI A East / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004150

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/8/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Kyle Pickett

AGE:28

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/30/2023 the Vermont State Police were notified of an inmate with an extraditable warrant at Northern State Correctional Facility. Investigation revealed Kyle Pickett had two extraditable warrants out of the state of New Hampshire for possession of crack cocaine and possession of stolen property. Pickett was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/2023 0815 hours

COURT: Orleans County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Troop A East

802-334-8881

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov