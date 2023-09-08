BCI A East / Fugitive from Justice
CASE#: 23A5004150
DATE/TIME: 9/8/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Kyle Pickett
AGE:28
On 8/30/2023 the Vermont State Police were notified of an inmate with an extraditable warrant at Northern State Correctional Facility. Investigation revealed Kyle Pickett had two extraditable warrants out of the state of New Hampshire for possession of crack cocaine and possession of stolen property. Pickett was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/2023 0815 hours
COURT: Orleans County
