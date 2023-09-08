Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,124 in the last 365 days.

BCI A East / Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004150

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman                           

STATION:    Derby                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/8/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Pickett                                               

AGE:28

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/30/2023 the Vermont State Police were notified of an inmate with an extraditable warrant at Northern State Correctional Facility. Investigation revealed Kyle Pickett had two extraditable warrants out of the state of New Hampshire for possession of crack cocaine and possession of stolen property. Pickett was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:    9/19/2023 0815 hours        

COURT: Orleans County

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Troop A East

802-334-8881

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

BCI A East / Fugitive from Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more