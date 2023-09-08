Del Rio Port of Entry CBP officers apprehend male traveler wanted for sexual offense

DEL RIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Del Rio Port of Entry officers apprehended one male United States citizen wanted for sexual assault of a child this week at the Del Rio International Bridge.

“CBP is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our community,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “We remain committed to our mission of safeguarding our borders, preventing illicit activities, and fostering a safe environment for everyone.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

This significant arrest occurred on the evening of Monday, September 4, 2023. A CBP officer at primary processing queried subject, Jesus Antonio Guzman, a 20-year-old male United States citizen, who appeared to have an active warrant. After escorting the passenger to secondary, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for a sexual assault of a child, issued by Dallas County, Texas Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was confirmed to be active, and the subject was turned over to the Del Rio Police Department to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.