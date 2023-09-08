Excellence in Literacy Recognized

CANADA, September 8 - Kentville resident Shelly Gray is being recognized for her pursuit of learning to change her path while being a positive example for her children, co-workers and community, today, September 8, International Literacy Day.

Forced to change jobs because of health issues, the 52-year-old single mother enrolled in the Valley Community Learning Association and is now well on her way to completing the GED (General Educational Development) program.

Ms. Gray is this year’s recipient of the Nova Scotia Council of the Federation Literacy Award for her determination and hard work.

“Shelly’s journey is an inspiration to all Nova Scotians as she has taken a leap that changed her life for the better through education,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Literacy provides the tools to adapt and thrive in challenging times with confidence. I admire Shelly’s motivation to change and her resilience. We congratulate her on her success.”

Ms. Gray had worked seasonal production jobs while raising two daughters. But the work took a toll on her legs, and she had to find another option.

Since starting her GED, she has found full-time employment supporting people with intellectual disabilities and helping them live in the community. She is working toward her fifth and final GED exam.

Quotes: The COF award to me means that I have done something good in my life, and that I have accomplished something that has finally paid off for me. Shelly Gray, 2023 Nova Scotia Council of the Federation Literacy Award recipient Shelly spent most of her working life in seasonal production jobs. Years of standing on hard cement floors had done a number on her knees. Her doctor told her it was time for a change and Shelly knew that she needed to upgrade her skills to change careers. She has taken every training opportunity we could offer and found a new, rewarding job and along the way, she has been an inspiration and mentor for others. I can’t think of a more deserving recipient of the COF award. Well done, Shelly! Peter Gillis, Executive Director, Valley Community Learning Association

Quick Facts: September 8 is proclaimed annually as International Literacy Day

the Council of the Federation Literacy Award was established in 2004 by Canada’s premiers

13 awards are presented annually, one for each province and territory

the award is presented annually to an adult learner who demonstrates outstanding achievements in literacy and makes a significant contribution to their school, workplace or community

GED is an internationally recognized high school equivalency testing program; 158 Nova Scotia adults completed their GED in 2022

