Premier Houston to Invite Investments in Offshore Wind at International Conference

CANADA, April 25 - Premier Tim Houston will promote opportunities to invest in Nova Scotia’s growing wind energy sector at the largest offshore wind and ocean renewables conference in the Americas next week.

The Premier will be a keynote speaker at Oceantic Network’s 2025 International Partnering Forum, which runs from April 28 to May 1 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Thousands of professionals and industry experts from around the world are expected to attend.

“Nova Scotia is open for business, and there are countless opportunities for us to be more self-reliant and grow our economy in key areas like wind energy,” said Premier Houston. “We’re blessed with incredible onshore and offshore wind speeds that we can use to our advantage with partners who invest in our wind sector, provide good-paying jobs for hard-working Nova Scotians, and deliver clean energy that can create export opportunities and power our domestic needs.”

During the conference, Premier Houston will share insights into Nova Scotia’s vision for offshore wind, showcase the success of existing cross-border partnerships and collaborations, and reinforce the importance of a strong U.S.-Canada relationship to build both countries’ offshore wind markets.

Globally, offshore wind is one of the fastest-growing energy sources. Nova Scotia also has some of the best, consistently fast wind speeds in the world. The province sits on a large continental shelf with vast areas of relatively shallow water that are ideal for floating and fixed wind platforms.

Nova Scotia plans to offer licences for five gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The first call for bids will open later this year.

Nova Scotia is currently focused on making the province more self-reliant by investing in wind resources, critical minerals and the seafood sector. The Province is also developing a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry.

“The International Partnering Forum may have been born in the U.S., but it knows no geopolitical boundaries. If one market closes, we open others. We are proud to welcome Premier Houston to showcase Nova Scotia’s vision for offshore wind, which will attract the investment and partnerships others are pushing away. Cross-border partnerships like these are already delivering results and will be critical to the development of our supply chains, developers, and our shared energy future.”

— Liz Burdock, President and CEO, Oceantic Network

Nova Scotia’s offshore wind sector is projected to be a $4.6-billion industry within seven years

it will support the province’s budding green hydrogen sector and has the potential to make Nova Scotia a net exporter of clean energy

the conference focuses on transforming the offshore clean energy industry through collaboration and innovation

delegates attending the conference include Premier Houston; Chief of Staff and General Counsel Nicole LaFosse Parker; and Kim Doane, Executive Director, Energy Resource Development, Department of Energy

Nova Scotia offshore wind: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/

Oceantic Network 2025 International Partnering Forum: https://oceantic.org/oceantic-event/2025-ipf/

More information about Oceantic Network is available at: https://oceantic.org/about-us/

