$24.9 Million Lakefront Mansion in Austin Texas to Auction via Concierge Auctions

2611 Westlake Drive | Austin, TX Stone floors, high ceilings, spa-like baths, & smart tech Minutes from Austin, offering prime lakeside living Lakefront property with own dock and lagoon Indoor-outdoor spaces with lake views for gatherings

In cooperation with Camille Abbott of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, 2611 Westlake Drive is set to auction in October

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minutes from Austin's central business district, 2611 Westlake Drive is listed for $24.9 million. This property is set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Camille Abbott of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 20 September and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

With over 1.4 acres, this updated villa pairs a prime location with lakeside living. Views of the lake and grounds enrich indoor and outdoor spaces, ideal for entertaining family, friends, or clients. Inside, discover stone floors and high ceilings with exposed beams. The kitchen flows into the family room, connecting to the negative edge pool, lagoon, and Lake Austin. The main-floor primary suite offers privacy with custom window coverings on remote control, lake views, study access, private garage, and spa-like bath. Enjoy the media room with state-of-the-art-equipment, upstairs game room, or boat and wake surfing. The interior boasts six bedrooms, ten baths, three living areas, and a media room. The property also includes a four-car garage, elevator, new roof, and smart technology. Whether a primary residence or corporate retreat, Villa Lake Austin offers a water-centric lifestyle located in the acclaimed Eanes Independent School District.

Discover endless activities in the capital of Texas, home to world-renowned festivals and events. Witness elite racing at Formula One, rub elbows with celebrities during SXSW, and discover why Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World at Austin City Limits. Sip on mimosas at brunch spots, or feast on world famous BBQ. Run on the trail around Lady Bird Lake, take a dip in Barton Springs, hike along the greenbelt, stroll on SoCo. Austin is an active city that caters to families and adults alike. The property sits 7 miles to Downtown Austin and just 17 miles to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

2611 Westlake Drive is available for scheduled showings on weekends 1PM–4PM & by private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.